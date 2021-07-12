What Really Happens When You Put A Tornado Into The Next Battlefield
Showcased at E3 2021, "Battlefield 2042" captured the attention of gamers with its near future setting, large-scale conflicts, and ever-shifting world. Eschewing a narrative campaign and battle royale option, the teams at EA and DICE have doubled down on multiplayer with new modes and updated takes on old favorites like Conquest and Breakthrough. Massive maps and support for up to 128 players on PC and next-gen consoles, along with an array of equipment and the fresh Specialist system promise to ratchet up the intensity and further distinguish the latest "Battlefield" entry from its predecessors.www.svg.com
