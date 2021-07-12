Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

What Really Happens When You Put A Tornado Into The Next Battlefield

By Dani Lee Collins
Posted by 
SVG
SVG
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Showcased at E3 2021, "Battlefield 2042" captured the attention of gamers with its near future setting, large-scale conflicts, and ever-shifting world. Eschewing a narrative campaign and battle royale option, the teams at EA and DICE have doubled down on multiplayer with new modes and updated takes on old favorites like Conquest and Breakthrough. Massive maps and support for up to 128 players on PC and next-gen consoles, along with an array of equipment and the fresh Specialist system promise to ratchet up the intensity and further distinguish the latest "Battlefield" entry from its predecessors.

www.svg.com

Comments / 0

SVG

SVG

410
Followers
2K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Ea#Dice#Gamesradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesNews Ledge

A Battle Royale Mode Via Battlefield Portal Is A No Go

Can you stitch a Battle Royale mode together using Battlefield Portal? In a recent chat with popular Battlefield YouTuber JackFrags, Ripple Effect developer Thomas Andersson made it clear that the toolset launching with Battlefield Portal doesn’t support all the things needed for a Battle Royale mode. “No.. I don’t want...
Video Gamessuperjumpmagazine.com

What Happens When You Overplay a Game?

Do you ever look at your gaming library and just can’t bring yourself to pick up your favorite game one more time? Maybe it’s simply too long, or maybe it doesn’t have that special spark it once did when you cue it up. I had that moment with The Witcher 3.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Battlefield Portal is a perfect match for the series’ ideology

My first Battlefield game was Bad Company 2. I played it at a friend’s house endlessly, with two of us switching off and taking turns playing multiplayer. That game, along with the franchise’s next two entries, Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4, dominated my life until I hit college. They were unmatched in terms of visuals and gunplay. Most importantly, I’d never played another game with such a grand scale before.
Video Gamesslythergames.com

New World – What Happens When You Die

Your goal may be to never die in New World, but it’s bound to happen eventually. Whether that’s dying from a high-level skeleton or a player ganking you in PvP. This is why it’s important to know what happens when you die so you’re prepared. Our guide below covers the...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Where to Plant Wiretaps in Fortnite

With the release of Fortnite Season 7 players can expect a new host of Epic Quests to complete, including the planting of wiretaps throughout the map. These quests give players a significant amount of experience points, and knowing where to plant wiretaps can help speed up the questing process. Each...
Video GamesComicBook

Apex Legends: Emergence Gameplay Trailer Released

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment is officially set to release its new season, "Emergence," on August 3rd, bringing with it the usual bevy of new content in the form of a new Legend, a new weapon, map update, and more. Ahead of the release next week, the first gameplay trailer for the new season of Apex Legends has been shared to show off just what players can expect to find and do as part of the latest and greatest season of the free-to-play battle royale shooter.
Video GamesInverse

Where to find the in Fortnite Season 7,

Fortnite Season 7 just keeps on churning as we head into Week 8, and that means there’s a fresh crop of Alien Artifacts to find on the Battle Royale map. In this no-nonsense guide, we reveal all five updated locations you need to know so you can start customizing your Kymera skin as soon as possible.
Sciencetecheblog.com

What Happens When You Crush Lava Using an Industrial Hydraulic Press

In nature, nearly all lava of the Earth’s crust consists of silicate minerals, like pyroxenes, amphiboles, micas and quartz, while rare nonsilicate lavas can also form by local melting of non-silicate mineral deposits. However, lava can also be made in the lab in the form of molten copper and aluminum, but this substance is slightly thinner than the material spewed from active volcanoes. Read more for a short video.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

What's the Best Sniper in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded?

Sniper Rifles have been a Call of Duty favorite since the game increased in popularity. With the release of Call of Duty’s Battle Royale, Warzone, this became even more prominent. A game mode that forces players to engage in long-range fights, it’s the perfect weapon to lay low with. The...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Here's How The Dead Space Remake Will Improve On The Original

"Dead Space" fans are in for a treat. The original is widely known as one of the greatest horror games of all time, and fans have been excited to learn that a remake is on its way. Not only will the "Dead Space" remake be trashing the controversial microtransactions from "Dead Space 3," but the developers on the project have now revealed even more great news.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Apex Legends devs promise that Seer won’t be “overpowered”

Apex Legends Emergence will introduce a plethora of new content to the game, including the new Season 10 Legend, Seer. Now, the devs have addressed fears that the character will be overpowered. There are various interesting changes arriving in Apex Legends in Season 10, which is scheduled to release on...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

It Looks Like Nintendo Secretly Fixed The Switch's Biggest Issue

It appears that Nintendo has quietly attempted to fix Joy-Con stick drift in some of the more recent controller models. A user on Twitter by the name of Chicken Noodle Gamer discovered this when they decided to dissect their "Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD" special edition Joy-Cons and found two small strips of foam on the inside, right near the sticks.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

This Is Why GTA Online's Deadly New NPC Looks Familiar

For a long time, gamers have been frustrated by the fact that they're getting another port of "GTA 5" instead of "GTA 6" for their next-gen consoles. But with "GTA Online" recently getting its biggest update ever, it seems as though there's more than enough fresh content to keep players busy. And if you're a fan of Easter eggs, keep your eyes peeled, because there are plenty to be found in the all new "Los Santos Tuners" update. One in particular appears to be a throwback to one of the greatest action films of the 90s.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Frustrated Gamer Showed Titanfall Devs How to Fix the Game

A frustrated Polish gamer reverse-engineered Titanfall's code, which enabled him to analyze the mistakes commited by Respawn Entertainment. He published his comments online with the hope that they will help the developers fix the problems with the servers. In early July, Apex Legends and Titanfall 2 were attacked by hackers...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

This Limited Edition Accessory Finally Makes The Xbox Series S Portable

With several new handheld systems releasing in 2021, dedicated portable gaming consoles are coming back in a big way, and it looks like Microsoft might have their own entry – in a certain sense. Xbox Australia announced a limited edition Xbox Series S suitcase that comes equipped with a monitor, making the console easier to pack and play than ever before.
AstronomyComicBook

Another Giant Asteroid Is Heading Toward Earth

There is yet another giant asteroid the size of a skyscraper headed toward Earth, at an estimated speed of 18,000 MPH. NASA alerted the world about the oncoming celestial object - but noted that there is no real cause for concern (yet) that Armaggeddon is here. The asteroid is said to be on a "near-collision" course with the planet but is expected to miss direct impact by about 2.8 million miles. That might not sound all that scary to a layman who hears that number, but in terms of astronomy and space exploration, it's a notable cause for wariness.

Comments / 0

Community Policy