What Really Happens When You Put A Tornado Into The Next Battlefield

For a long time, gamers have been frustrated by the fact that they're getting another port of "GTA 5" instead of "GTA 6" for their next-gen consoles. But with "GTA Online" recently getting its biggest update ever, it seems as though there's more than enough fresh content to keep players busy. And if you're a fan of Easter eggs, keep your eyes peeled, because there are plenty to be found in the all new "Los Santos Tuners" update. One in particular appears to be a throwback to one of the greatest action films of the 90s.