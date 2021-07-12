Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prescott, AZ

Highlands Center Welcomes Ponderosa Grove Featuring Candace Devine, Drew Hall, and Johan Glidden

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, July 23rd, and Saturday, July 24th the Highlands Center presents an acoustic weekend with the new Prescott group, Ponderosa Grove. Vocalist Candace Devine and guitarists/vocalists Drew Hall and Johan Glidden bring their original songs, strong instrumental compositions, and vocal harmonies to the Center’s beautiful outdoor Amphitheater. Tickets are $30 and are available at hcnhponderosagrove7-24.eventbrite.com. Seating is limited.

www.signalsaz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Prescott, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Adam Lambert
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Drew Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ponderosa#Center#Cheektones#Az Music Hall#Arizona Blues Icon#Az Blues Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy