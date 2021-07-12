Highlands Center Welcomes Ponderosa Grove Featuring Candace Devine, Drew Hall, and Johan Glidden
On Friday, July 23rd, and Saturday, July 24th the Highlands Center presents an acoustic weekend with the new Prescott group, Ponderosa Grove. Vocalist Candace Devine and guitarists/vocalists Drew Hall and Johan Glidden bring their original songs, strong instrumental compositions, and vocal harmonies to the Center’s beautiful outdoor Amphitheater. Tickets are $30 and are available at hcnhponderosagrove7-24.eventbrite.com. Seating is limited.www.signalsaz.com
