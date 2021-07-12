Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Get a ROCCAT Magma Membrane Gaming Keyboard for Less than $50

By Laura Tucker
maketecheasier.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving all the right gaming equipment can be expensive, but it doesn’t have to be. You can get a ROCCAT Magma Membrane Gaming Keyboard with RGB lighting, a detachable palm rest, and silent membrane keys, and still be paying under $50. This gaming keyboard has high-quality rubber dome keys to...

www.maketecheasier.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magma#Membrane#The Easy Shift#Swarm#Tech Easier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Electronicseteknix.com

Roccat Syn Pro Air Wireless 3D Audio RGB Headset Review

Roccat has been going from strength to strength in recent years. Now owned by Turtle Beach, they’ve got the backing they need to push their PC hardware to the next level. The new Syn Pro Air is one of their most advanced headsets to date, featuring some of the best features we know and love from Turtle Beach. However, it’s full of unique features that are 100% Roccat, and it certainly sounds exciting! With a fully wireless design, 3D audio, long battery life and much more!
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Programmable gaming keyboards are extremely cheap at Dell today

Not all keyboards are created equal. Some are decent; some are not. Some are made with performance and precision in mind; some are not. Browsing through all of the wireless keyboard deals out there may or may not turn up what you’re looking for — you should probably still peek, though, since there are some good ones in there.
Electronicscogconnected.com

Get ROCCAT Gaming Keyboards, Logitech Gaming Mice, and Razer Kraken Gaming Headsets Up to 53% Off

The Gaming Accessory Deals You Never Knew You Wanted. Another week, another set of fantastic Amazon deals for those of you who desperately need a new mouse, keyboard, headset, or any other gaming accessory. Don’t worry, we’ve all been there at some point, and we’ve got just the thing to revitalize your gaming set-up. There’s a ton of cool stuff out there waiting for you to find it. This week, we’ve gone out of our way to present you with some awesome devices for awesome prices. Here are ten great deals to take your gaming experience to the next level.
ElectronicsPosted by
PC Gamer

The best wireless gaming keyboard in 2021

The best wireless gaming keyboard may not be as necessary as the best wireless gaming headset, or best wireless mouse. But if you're going for the full minimal desktop aesthetic, you'll want the full cable-free trifecta. Forgoing cables can offer the flexibility needed lounge gaming, or simply help keep your desk clear.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Hill

Pick up this wireless Apple Bluetooth keyboard for less than $60

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. We're all searching for increased efficiency from our technology, particularly as we now understand what it's like to be reliant upon remote learning and working for an extended period of time. When it comes to computers, few things are as frustrating as keyboard issues, and we're offering up a potential upgrade at a discounted price.
ElectronicsGamespot

Roccat Gaming Keyboards See Lowest Price Ever In Best Buy Deal Of The Day

Best Buy's Deals of the Day for Thursday include a particularly nice couple of deals on Roccat gaming keyboards, with both the Vulcan 120 and the Vulcan 121 mechanical keyboards on sale for $105 each. That marks their lowest price ever, though we'll note that Amazon is price-matching this deal as well. The Deals of the Day are available only through the rest of today; after that, they'll return to their $160 list price.
Beauty & FashionEsquire

The Fastest, Flashiest Gaming Keyboards of 2021

A keyboard is a PC gamer's best friend. Clicky keys, lightning-fast response time, that mesmerizing RGB lighting—every gamer zone needs a high-quality, high-functioning, and most importantly, extremely pretty keyboard to show you're not fucking around. But with the exponential gamer rise and revolution going on, the market has followed suit, meaning there's a gaming keyboard made by every brand and its mother. So where do you start? How do you make sure you’re getting the loudest clicks and brightest lights out there?
ElectronicsTechRadar

The best PC gaming headsets of 2021

Feel like you’re in the middle of the action with the best gaming headsets, thanks to their compelling surround sound, clear audio and a top-notch mic, plus all that functionality often comes in stylish packages of varying designs and colors. Consider rounding out your setup with one of these headsets,...
Electronicsmaketecheasier.com

Save $600 on a Samsung 49″ CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor

Yes, you read that title correctly – $600 off a gaming monitor. This just may be the gaming accessory you didn’t know you needed … until you saw that you could save $600 on one. Despite the huge discount on the Samsung 49″ CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor, you’ll still get a monitor that was named the best of innovation at the 2019 CES 2019.
Video GamesStuff.tv

Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G9 is a 49in Mini LED monster of a gaming monitor

How did Samsung make a gaming monitor even more desirable than last year’s Odyssey G9? Quite easily actually. It took the curved 49in beast and slapped a Mini LED display on it, and then added HDMI 2.1 VRR support to compliment its 240Hz refresh rate. Simple. But Mini LED is definitely the big draw here. Utilising the same tech found in Samsung’s Neo QLED TV lineup, the Odyssey Neo G9’s display is able to offer brighter bright areas of the picture and deeper blacks, upping the dimming zone count to 2,048, an enormous increase on the original’s mere 10. With 2,000 nits of peak brightness and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, games are going to look very good on this monitor. Otherwise, the spec sheet is very similar to that of its predecessor. You’ll be gaming on a 49in display with a 1000R curvature, a 5,120 x 1,440 resolution, a 32:9 aspect ratio and 1ms response time. There’s built-in support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync, as well as the CoreSync feature, which matches the monitor’s rear-facing light output with what’s on screen. At $2,500, the Odyseey Neo G9 is anything but affordable, but we can all daydream, right?
Technologygadgetsin.com

Logitech G Pro X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Logitech G Pro X mechanical gaming keyboard is designed to bring a pro-grade gaming experience, and its pro-grade GX switches are user-swappable. Let’s keep checking if you want to learn more about it. The wired mechanical gaming keyboard measures 6.3 x 2.01 x 15.08 inches and 1.76 pounds. With a...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Best Bluetooth mice for gaming

Gaming experiences are often defined by the components that create them. For many console gamers, a wireless controller is a necessity in creating the ultimate gaming experience. When it comes to gaming with a mouse and keyboard, there are two ways to achieve that wireless experience: wireless 2.4GHz USB adapters and Bluetooth.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Electronic’s CS:GO streaming setup: Headset, mouse, keyboard, and more

Denis “electronic” Sharipov is a professional CS:GO player currently playing on Natus Vincere. Since electronic made his way into the professional scene in 2015, he’s been a solid rifler winning over nine premium tournaments. Electronic has over 55,000 followers on Twitch and never fails to give his fans a good show. Below is electronic’s streaming setup for CS:GO.
Computerstechnewstoday.com

Logitech Gaming Software Not Detecting Mouse – Quick Fix

When Logitech Gaming Software isn’t detecting your mouse, it limits your ability to make changes and utilize all the features of the mouse. Luckily, there are a few easy things you can do to make it appear. What is Logitech Gaming Software?. There are two main programs available for Logitech...
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Review of Razer Blackwidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed, a portable keyboard perfect for small spaces

The world’s first mechanical keyboard (and probably the most iconic) receives its mini version, much smaller than the rest of the standard options on the market, without cables, but maintaining the quality of the brand. I have been able to test the Razer Blackwidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed keyboard intensively in recent days and I can tell you how my experience has been.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Baseus 65W USB-C Car Charger with PD3.0 & QC4.0

With 65W Power Delivery, the Baseus USB-C car charger is powerful enough to charge your USB-C powered MacBook or other laptops. Need more features? Let’s keep checking. The USB car charger measures 5.24 x 2.91 x 1.57 inches and weighs 2.08 ounces. The car charger delivers a compact and lightweight design, and its full aluminum alloy body shows off a sleek and streamlined modern look. Meanwhile, built-in LED light allows you to find the ports in the dark.
Indianapolis, INcepro.com

SVS 3000 Micro Subwoofer Packs Deep Bass into 10-inch Footprint

SVS announces the new 3000 Micro subwoofer with a potent set of innovations packed into a compact 10-inch cabinet, which will be on display at the company’s CEDIA Expo 2021 booth from Sept. 1-3 in Indianapolis. Starting with the drive units, which are fully active dual opposing 8-inch SVS drivers that unleash low end with pinpoint control. By firing in opposite directions in unison, the mechanical energy transferred to the cabinet is effectively canceled out. This creates a sonically inert enclosure and solves the curse of micro subwoofers moving around a room.
Technologywindowscentral.com

Upgrade your typing and save $20 with Logitech's G513 mechanical keyboard

One of Best Buy's deals of the day includes the Logitech G513 GX Red wired mechanical keyboard on sale for $109.99. That's $20 off the keyboard's regular price at Best Buy and as much as $90 off its price elsewhere, like at Staples where it's currently closer to $200. It's a big deal and one of the better price drops we've seen for it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy