Season 17 of The Bachelorette was full of twists and turns, but oddly enough, one of the most unexpected moments happened during the July 26 special and not the actual competition. After his heartbreaking exit from the show, Connor “The Cat” Brennan managed to lay a smooch on an audience member during the cast reunion special, and fans are all kinds of confused. So uh, who kissed Connor B. on “Men Tell All”? Her name is Tara and yup, it seems like there could be more to their story...