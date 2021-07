Vegeta's new God of Destruction form gives him an unexpected connection to Beerus with the newest chapter of Dragon Ball Super! The Granolah the Survivor arc of the manga series continues with the newest chapter of the series, and fans have been hyping up the release of Chapter 74 of the series because we were all waiting to see how Vegeta would stack up to the titular Granolah after seeing Granolah easily dispatch a Goku who had used the Mastered Ultra Instinct power. It had seemed like Vegeta could actually clinch a win this time, and now it certainly seems like it.