Eichel's future with Sabres, 2021 Draft covered on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

This blog format is going to be the opposite of the usual prospect review in which I typically give my take on a prospect and then post excerpts from draft experts to showcase their take on a draft-eligible player. After doing my due diligence on the available tape of Brandt Clarke report and having written the majority of the article, I was shocked to read the wide disparity of thoughts the experts had about a particular attribute of Brandt Clarke that I found to be – frankly – somewhat alarming. Imagine my surprise to read some favorable reviews of Clarke’s skating after watching what I believed to be some of the ugliest skating you could possibly see in highlight film. We’ll start with the experts and then I’ll elaborate further on my own thoughts regarding Clarke’s skating ability: