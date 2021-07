Quite simply, Pittsburgh and Toronto realized Seattle liked McCann and Kerfoot. They worked it out where Pittsburgh got something in case they lost something — Hallander and a seventh rounder — and Toronto knew one of those two players were going to be on their roster. That is what Toronto wanted.??The other thing with Justin Holl: To replace him at his salary slot — $2 million — I think it was going to be borderline impossible for the Maple Leafs. That also factored into the decision.??At the end of the day, Toronto has lost a lot off of their roster.