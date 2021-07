Follow all the action live from the third round as The Open 2021 continues at Royal St George’s.Louis Oosthuizen takes a two-shot lead into the third round after breaking the Open scoring record at the halfway stage with rounds of 64 and 65, but a bunched field remains in close pursuit. That pack is led by Collin Morikawa, who posted a stunning 64 himself on Friday, while 2017 champion Jordan Spieth is one further back as he aims to win his fifth major. Several other high-profile players made big moves on Friday, too, with world No 1 Dustin Johnson...