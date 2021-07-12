Cancel
Francis Bacon: Prophetic philosopher or scientific buffoon?

By Independent TV
The Independent
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew philosophers divide the opinion of commentators as neatly as Francis Bacon (1561–1626). Some have found early manifestations of the very precepts of the Enlightenment in his many writings, while others detect only anti-intellectual propaganda and a defence of the worst kind of religiosity. Bacon is praised by some as...

