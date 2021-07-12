Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Paul Orndorff: WWF wrestling legend ‘Mr Wonderful’ dies at 71

By Kevin E G Perry
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DYIa6_0auiXXpt00

Paul Orndorff, the wrestler who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as ‘Mr Wonderful’, has died at the age of 71.

The news was broken by his son, Travis, on Instagram . “It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr,” he wrote. “He is better known as “Mr. #1derful” Paul Orndorff.”

He continued: “Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart. He will always be Pop, Paw Paw, and Daddy at home. And as much as many of you hated him as a wrestler, he absolutely loved you for it.”

Among those reacting to the news of Orndorff’s death was his longtime rival Hulk Hogan. “Just got slammed with the Paul Orndorff news,” wrote Hogan on Twitter . “RIP my brother, love you and thank you for always making me fight for everything in our matches, heaven just got even more Wonderful ,love U4LifeHH.”

Orndorff competed in the first WrestleMania in 1985, which saw WWF World Heavyweight Champion Hulk Hogan and Mr. T, accompanied by Jimmy Snuka, face off against “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and Orndorff, who were accompanied by Cowboy Bob Orton.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

193K+
Followers
93K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Orndorff
Person
Jimmy Snuka
Person
Hulk Hogan
Person
Bob Orton
Person
Roddy Piper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwf#Combat#The Wwe Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
WWE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Paul Orndorff Last Photo Before Death Revealed

The former WWE star Paul Orndorff Jr. recently passed away and it was confirmed by his son, Travis Orndorff. He was recently seen in a state of reported dementia. It is believed that his dementia is a result of CTE. The family has set up a GoFundMe for the funeral.
NFLPosted by
K945

Remembering “Mr. Wonderful” and his Ties to Louisiana

Wrestling legend Paul Orndorff has sadly passed away. Let's look at his ties with the state of Louisiana. His name was Paul Orndorff, but many wrestling fans around the world will remember him as "Mr. Wonderful". His immense wrestling career took off back in the 1970's and spanned across generations. Orndorff retired as an in-ring performer in 2000 following a neck injury sustained during the WCW pay-per-view Fall Brawl.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Booker T Pays Tribute To “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff, Top 10 WWE NXT Moments

WWE Superstars Matt Riddle, John Morrison, and Zelina Vega will be appearing on Sunday’s special Money in the Bank edition of WWE’s “The Bump:. During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T paid tribute to “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff. You can check out a clip from the podcast below:
Charities411mania.com

GoFundMe Set Up For Paul Orndorff After His Passing

The family of Paul Orndorff have set up a GoFundMe after Mr. Wonderful passed away earlier this week at the age of 71. So far, 390 people have donated and it has earned $12,102 of its $18,000 goal. The top donation is from ProWrestlingTees’ owner Ryan Barkan. The post reads:...
WWEPopculture

Paul Orndorff's Family Starts GoFundMe to Cover Funeral Expenses

WWE legend Paul Orndorff died on Monday at the age of 71, and the family has launched a GoFundMe page to help cover the funeral expenses. As of Tuesday afternoon, the family has raised over $9,000, which is halfway to their $18,000 goal. Orndorff's cause of death was not announced, but he was dealing with multiple health issues.
WWEPosted by
The Spun

WWE Announces Wrestler Passed Away Earlier This Week

On Thursday, the WWE had heartbreaking news to announce regarding Del Wilkes, who was known as The Patriot in the wrestling community. He unfortunately passed away at the age of 59. “WWE is saddened to learn that Del Wilkes, known to WWE fans as The Patriot, has passed away at...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns ‘Removed’ From WWE Smackdown

Another edition of WWE SmackDown is in the books and the show this week was without it’s WWE Universal Champion – ‘The Head of the Table’ and current Universal Champion – Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman would give a glimmer on reasoning of why Reigns was removed from this week’s show by stating that his client ‘operates on his own time’. Twitter user PrinceWatercress documented the exchange that Heyman had with ‘Main Event’ Jimmy Uso during the show from Friday. Did Jimmy Uso ‘break character’ with Roman Reigns?
WWEPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Jimmy Uso and who is his wife?

JIMMY and his twin brother Jay Uso form the WWE tag team The Usos on the Smackdown brand. The twins are the sons of former WWE superstar and Hall of Famer Rikishi. Jonathan Fatu, best known by his in-ring name Jimmy Uso, is one-half of the WWE tag team The Usos.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Shows Off ‘New Partner’ To WWE Fans?

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks had scripted history with their match on Night One of WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. They became the first women to compete in a singles match and headline WrestleMania, and Sasha may now be teaming with Bianca if the red carpet is any indication.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss WWE Boyfriend Leaks Breakup News

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy were previously involved in a real-life relationship and were even engaged to be married. However, that did not work out and they eventually called off their engagement in 2018, and Bliss is now engaged to musician Ryan Cabrera. Daniel Bryan Huge AEW Signing Rumor Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Rey Mysterio Daughter ‘Breakup’ On Smackdown Leaks

WWE star Rey Mysterio and his family was involved in a heated rivalry with Seth Rollins. It also saw Murphy and Rey’s daughter Aalyah have a romantic angle, and a canceled Smackdown breakup angle has leaked. Murphy had turned against Rollins to join Mysterios but during an interview with Sean...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Furious’ With WWE Diva Photo

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked recently.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Bringing Back Former WWE Champion?

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is certainly one of the top competitors in the company right now and has been on a solid run as the WWE Universal Champion, but he is losing his top spot to two WWE Smackdown women. Roman Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship against WWE Hall Of Famer Edge and Daniel Bryan in a triple threat match in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 37. Roman Reigns might also be losing Paul Heyman eventually.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Female Star Returning After Retirement

Sonya Deville has not competed in a WWE ring since losing to Mandy Rose in a ‘loser leaves WWE match’ during last year’s edition of WWE SummerSlam, forcing her into temporarily retirement. However, it appears that this could potentially change. According the Fightful Select, they have reported that an in-ring return for Deville is expected to happen soon and that Deville has been training inside of the ring to get ready for an aforementioned return to the squared circle. This top UFC fighter recently leaked their ‘bold’ message to a WWE female star.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

The Rock ‘Saves’ Smackdown Star From Firing?

The former WWE star The Rock has been planned to put in a storyline with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns down the road. Recently, Jimmy Uso was arrested on the charge of DUI and speculations started circulating that he will be pulled out from WWE programming but that was not the case.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss Surprising ‘Illness’ Stuns WWE Fans

WWE star Alexa Bliss recently hurled back at a fan who sent her body shaming message on Twitter, and revealed that she was sick a few months ago, and that it has affected her weight. Alexa Bliss responds to the fan. The former WWE Women’s Champion was previously insulted as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy