Latest On Patriots, N’Keal Harry

Each day leading up to the start of camp, the Herald will explore one of the biggest questions facing the Pats this summer. Several pertain to the offense, which added a new arsenal of tight ends and may feature rookie quarterback Mac Jones at some point this season. Other questions cover the defense, which also had a makeover in the front seven, and the incoming rookies around Jones. Once the Patriots hit the field, here’s what they must learn before the 2021 season kicks off.