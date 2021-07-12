Latest On Patriots, N’Keal Harry
N’Keal Harry attended Patriots minicamp but has since made a trade request. The former first-round pick, however, remains under contract for two more years in New England. The third-year wide receiver and the Patriots continue to hold talks about this matter, according to veteran NFL reporter Josina Anderson, who adds Harry is expected to attend training camp (Twitter link). It would have been quite surprising if Harry were a no-show, given the $50K-per-day fines for holdouts.www.profootballrumors.com
