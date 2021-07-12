Cancel
Latest On Patriots, N’Keal Harry

By Sam Robinson
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleN’Keal Harry attended Patriots minicamp but has since made a trade request. The former first-round pick, however, remains under contract for two more years in New England. The third-year wide receiver and the Patriots continue to hold talks about this matter, according to veteran NFL reporter Josina Anderson, who adds Harry is expected to attend training camp (Twitter link). It would have been quite surprising if Harry were a no-show, given the $50K-per-day fines for holdouts.

NFLBoston Herald

N’Keal Harry, Jarrett Stidham and 4 potential Patriots trades before the regular season

Each day leading up to the start of camp, the Herald will explore one of the biggest questions facing the Pats this summer. Several pertain to the offense, which added a new arsenal of tight ends and may feature rookie quarterback Mac Jones at some point this season. Other questions cover the defense, which also had a makeover in the front seven, and the incoming rookies around Jones. Once the Patriots hit the field, here’s what they must learn before the 2021 season kicks off.
NFLBoston Herald

Bill Belichick addresses N’Keal Harry’s trade request, Stephon Gilmore’s contract

On the eve of training camp, Patriots coach Bill Belichick established he’s already in midseason form. During his first press conference of the summer Tuesday, Belichick declined to expound upon several recent developments within his team, from Stephon Gilmore’s contract situation to N’Keal Harry’s trade request. Despite the public nature of both players’ battles with the front office, Belichick insisted internal discussions would be kept private on his end. His answers were short and straightforward.
NFLallfans.co

The Chiefs Probably Shouldn’t Trade for N’Keal Harry

While the Kansas City Chiefs should constantly be trying to improve their roster, they don’t have to pursue every available player. Some simply won’t be great fits, and that likely applies to New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry. Harry, a first-round pick in 2018, was recently lumped into leaguewide...
NFLallfans.co

NFL Insider Believes N’Keal Harry Made Big Mistake In Request For Trade

N’Keal Harry hasn’t impressed many NFL observers on the field on the field during his professional career and he apparently has made a big mistake off of it. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday criticized the New England Patriots wide receiver for publicly requesting a trade to another team. Jamal Tooson, Harry’s agent, said in a statement the 2019 first-round draft pick would would benefit from a “fresh start” due to limited opportunities to flourish in New England, Schefter believes Harry has hurt his chances of moving by publicizing his request.
NFLBleacher Report

Patriots Players Who Need Impressive Camp to Avoid Being Cut

The New England Patriots have brought in a bunch of new players this offseason. They were among the most active teams during free agency, and they added a wave of incoming rookies during the 2021 NFL draft. But the Pats are also bringing back plenty of players from last year's...
NFLcbslocal.com

Schefter: N’Keal Harry’s Public Trade Request Was Not ‘The Wisest Move’

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have a certain way of doing business. Publicly demanding a trade via boastful statements from an agent is not part of that process. Nevertheless, receiver N’Keal Harry opted for that second route, with his agent releasing a statement last week which said Harry had not been utilized properly in New England and thus must be traded to a new team.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Stephon Gilmore Trade to Cowboys? Costs In Rumored Patriots Deal

FRISCO - The Stephen Gilmore saga continues to evolve as training camp draws near. The Patriots All-Pro cornerback didn't attend the club's mandatory minicamp this summer as he continues to hold out for a new contract. Gilmore, 30, is entering the final year of his five-year, $65 million deal with...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Giants releasing Kelvin Benjamin after bizarre practice scene

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — The NY Giants will release tight end Kelvin Benjamin Wednesday, following a bizarre scene early in the team’s first training camp practice. During individual drills, Benjamin appeared to storm off the field leaving Giants head coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman in his wake.
NFLFox News

Patriots' Brian Hoyer may not see the season due to vaccine decision

On Sunday, it was reported that New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer will not be able to participate in team activities because he has elected to forego the COVID-19 vaccine. A report from UStadium stated the following: "He won’t be allowed to be physically present in the meetings room and...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Randall Cobb Sends 3-Word Message After Packers Trade

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers made his triumphant return to the Green Bay Packers after threatening to never play for the team again. His return to the field came with a few notable concessions from the Packers, though. Rodgers re-worked his contract and will not be a free agent following the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots: Could Bill Belichick explore trade with Rams after Cam Akers injury?

The New England Patriots’ backfield will be something to keep an eye on during training camp, as Damien Harris and Sony Michel figure to battle it out for the starting job. We’d like to think Harris, after the way he performed in Michel’s absence last season, should have the advantage in the competition. However, the 2018 first-round pick showed real promise down the stretch and likely deserves a chance to reclaim the role.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Had Very Telling Admission On Matt LaFleur

A strong point of contention between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers organization has been a lack of communication. Rodgers has long expressed his desire to be more involved in the team’s decision making process. And on Wednesday, the reigning league MVP made that fact even more abundantly clear.
NFLwhdh.com

Patriots release veteran wide receiver on eve of training camp

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots on Tuesday released a veteran wide receiver on the eve of the start of training camp. The club announced that they released 29-year-old Devin Smith, a veteran of four NFL seasons. Smith spent time with the New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, and...

