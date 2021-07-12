Cancel
MLB

New York Yankees select Cooper Bowman in Fourth Round of 2021 MLB Draft

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fLWjR_0auiXHxV00

(Photo of Cooper Bowman via University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville second baseman Cooper Bowman has been selected by the New York Yankees with the No. 122 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

He is the third Cardinal to be selected in this year's draft, following catcher Henry Davis and corner infielder Alex Binelas. In Dan McDonnell's 15-year tenure as head coach, Bowman is Louisville's 90th MLB Draft selection, and the 32nd in the first five rounds.

A JUCO transfer, his overall skillset transitioned well to the Atlantic Coast Conference. In 48 games, he posted a .293/.387/455 slash line, stole 20 bases in 24 tries, had eight home runs, 22 RBI, seven doubles and 42 runs scored.

Prior to Louisville, he had a successful two years at Iowa Western Community College. In 84 games playing mainly at shortstop, he hit .418 with five home runs, 41 RBIs, 17 doubles, five triples, 115 runs scored and 44 stolen bases. As a sophomore, he helped lead the Reivers to a berth in the 2019 JUCO World Series.

Should he sign with the Yankees, the 122nd overall pick has a slot value of $469,000. He would finish his collegiate career with a .366 batting average, 13 home runs, 63 RBIs, 24 doubles, five triples, 71 walks, 64 stolen bases and 157 runs scored in 132 games between Louisville and Iowa Western C.C.

LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

