Ashland County, OH

Flash Flood Warning issued for Ashland, Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 16:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Ashland; Cuyahoga; Lorain; Medina The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Ashland County in north central Ohio Central Lorain County in north central Ohio Southern Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Central Medina County in northeastern Ohio * Until 1030 PM EDT. * At 430 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cleveland, Elyria, Medina, Parma, Strongsville, Brunswick, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Macedonia, Grafton, Wellington, Lodi, Polk, North Olmsted, Garfield Heights, Maple Heights, Parma Heights, Broadview Heights, Brook Park and Berea. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

