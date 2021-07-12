Flood Advisory issued for Chester by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Chester The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the * Flood Advisory for Southern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 430 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have already fallen in spots with an additional 1 to 3 inches possible. * Some locations that may experience flooding include West Chester, Coatesville, Westtown, Downingtown, Kennett Square, Oxford, Parkesburg, West Grove, Ladenberg, Cochranville, Kemblesville, and Marshallton.