Two arrested following traffic stop in Stanton County

On Sunday night at about 6:10 p.m. a vehicle stopped for speeding on Hwy 275 east of Norfolk led to the arrest of two people by the Sheriff’s office. The vehicle was stopped for Speeding, 102 mph in a 70 zone. The driver Norma Hernandez, 19, of Norfolk was also found to have a revoked driver’s license. A male passenger JC Morris, 27, of Omaha was found to have an active District Court arrest warrant out of Sarpy County. During the arrest marijuana and drug paraphernalia was also located inside the vehicle. Both were booked at the Sheriff’s office and Hernandez was released on a bond and Morris was jailed pending his return to Sarpy County.