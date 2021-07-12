Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Report: Lost Judgment May Be Final Game In The Series Due To PC Image Rights Dispute

By Darryn Bonthuys
Gamespot
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLost Judgment, the sequel to 2018's Judgment, may be the final game in the series according to a new report by Nikkan Taishu. According to the Japanese entertainment site, the problem stems from talent agency Johnny & Associates reportedly wanting to block the game from being published on PC via Steam, so as to protect the likeness rights of its client and the face of Judgement, actor Takuya Kimura.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Takuya Kimura
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Japanese#Johnny Associates#Lost Judgment#Playstation#Music Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Windows 10
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Lost At Sea adventure game launches on PC and Xbox

This month the indie adventure game Last at Sea created by the team over at Studio Fizbin has launched on the PC and Xbox platforms. “If you ever thought about what makes life worth living – this game is for you” explain the designers of the game. The Lost At Sea game tells the story of Anna, who, in the later stages of her life, has come to be alone. To live her new future, she will first have to take stock of her past. Players need to construct her memories by finding objects and solving puzzles on a strange island, and face the question we all face eventually: “Did I do it right?” Intrigue check out the teaser trailer below for a glimpse at what you can expect from the new indie game.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Lost Judgment will have a playable SEGA Master System; new gameplay

Lost Judgment surprises SEGA fans with the introduction of a new playable item. At Takayuki Yagami’s detective agency, which serves as a safe house, we can find a fully playable Master System. The console will join the range of arcade games available, which includes the full version of Sonic The Fighters.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Check Out 5 Minutes of New Lost Judgment Gameplay - News

Publisher Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have released a new trailer for Lost Judgment that showcases five minutes of new gameplay. December 2021, Tokyo district court. Akihiro Ehara stands accused of groping a woman on a crowded train. A bystander’s video footage of his attempt to flee the scene and subsequent apprehension is all over the news, and public outcry demands a maximum sentence.
Video Gamesdistrictchronicles.com

World War 3 Game – Battlefield Type Game Finally Reveals! Available For Android And PC

Battlefield-Like World War 3 Updates: World War 3, an allowed-to-play recreation that follows the Battlefield collection, finally reemerges with shiny new interactivity from its virtually year-long improvement. Where Battlefield 2042 is wandering additional away from authenticity for second-to-second ongoing interplay all through the long run, engineer The Farm 51 instances...
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

New trailer and screenshots for Lost Judgment show investigative actions and minigames

Sega has released a new Japanese trailer and screenshots for Lost Judgment highlighting the various investigation activities Yagami can undertake. The footage shows how in order to carry out his detective investigations, Yagami can navigate the environment by climbing up walls, sidling on pipes, and running on rooftops. We also see more stealth-like elements such as wearing opponent costumes, knocking out guards, trailing key targets, and lockpicking. There are also chase sequences that involve some QTE-like actions to parkour towards a fleeing target.
Video GamesEngadget

‘Lost Judgment’ will let you team up with a dog detective

Lost Judgment, the sequel to detective adventure Judgment, arrives in a couple of months and Sony has given a deeper look at what to expect with a gameplay trailer. For one thing, there are a ton of mini-games for you to check out, including a Sonic the Hedgehog one. You’ll...
Video Gamesesportstalk.com

Will Valve’s Steam Deck Finally Make Portable Gaming PC Mainstream?

Valve’s Steam Deck has taken the world by storm in what feels like an instant — everyone’s talking about it, and, frankly, there’s a good reason why. This isn’t the first time Valve dipped its toes in the hardware market, but it’s arguably the most interesting undertaking yet. A portable gaming console that’s surprisingly powerful and can be bought for just a couple of hundred dollars? What’s not to like!
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series may be coming to other platforms with enough demand; Adjusted Game Balance, Rearranged Soundtrack Confirmed

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series could launch on other platforms if there is enough demand, Square Enix confirmed today. In a new Japanese question-and-answer session on the series’ Official website, the Japanese publisher has finally talked about a possible release on consoles, confirming that the door is open if there is enough demand. In addition, the publisher confirmed some other details about the upcoming remasters, such as adjusted game balance, re-arranged soundtrack by Nobuo Uematsu, full keyboard and controller support, and an improved Monster Book that allows players to mark monster locations on the map.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Dead Space finally announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

After all the rumors circulating about a Dead Space game getting revealed at EA Play Live today, Electronic Arts just dropped the ball. Yes, we are getting a new Dead Space game from EA Motive. A teaser was revealed as a show closer, and that was a huge surprise. By...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Lost Judgment Gameplay Trailer Shows Combat, Minigames, and More

Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s upcoming Lost Judgment is just a few months away from launch, and ahead of its impending release, we’ve been getting plenty of new details to peruse and gameplay footage to look at. We recently got another major new gameplay trailer, showcasing several minutes of the game in action.
Video Gamesfuncheap.com

Virtual Game Expo 2021: Playstation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC, VR…

Enjoy gaming? Don’t miss the Games Expo events in 2021 celebrating 10-years. The Virtual Indie Games Expo happens July 24th 2021 with gamers, game developers, tabletop, VR developers, artists, and others from around the world. Join us at this unique ON-LINE event and see, play, make connections, and discuss games, art, VR, and more for systems such as SONY Playstation 5, XBOX Series X, PC, Nintendo Switch, Oculus Quest 2, Oculus Rift S, HTC Vive, Valve Index, Magic Leap, Microsoft HoloLens 2, HP Reverb G2, pimax, mobile, or others. Interested in retro games, 4K gaming, AAA, indie games, raytracing, RTX3080, RTX3070, RTX3060, RX6800XT, RX6900XT or related things? We have many enthusiasts who are actively creating or playing the latest games on the newest hardware. Want to play the latest games? Have something you would like to demo? Looking for an investor? Want to meet with the press? Don’t miss the games and giveaways at the 2021 events. Play, buy, sell, demo, trade games and hardware. https://www.indiegamesexpo.com/register.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Lost Judgment Trailer Focuses on Yagami’s Gadgets and Detective Techniques

Classic brawler combat is, of course, going to be a crucial pillar that’ll hold up Lost Judgment, but as anyone who’s played its predecessor will know, that’s just half the story. You are playing as a private detective, after all, and that will involve investigative gameplay with a flavour of its own. Some of this will be familiar to those who’ve played Judgment, but Lost Judgment is also adding several new tools and techniques, which have been highlighted in a new trailer.
Video GamesIGN

Lost Judgment - The Detective's Toolkit Trailer

Learn more about investigative actions and get a look at Yagami's toolkit in this latest trailer for the upcoming game, Lost Judgment. Lost Judgment launches on September 24, 2021, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Lost At Sea Finds a Home on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation

If you want a chill, relaxing game that will make you feel your feelings, you may want to check out Lost At Sea, which just came out. In Lost At Sea, you play as Anna, a woman in her mid-50s, who finds herself on a strange island, where she looks back and reflects on her life.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Lost Judgment: its location director warns about the harshness of the story

Lost Judgment goes beyond just having the playable appeal that it has shared in recent weeks. Scott Strichart, director of localization for the Yakuza franchise In SEGA, he wanted to warn his followers about the topics that the story deals with, and that given the circumstances we go through, they can lead to a problem.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Recompile Gets a Release Date for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, & Game Pass

British developer Phigames and publisher Dear Villagers released a new trailer for their Metroidvania-like hacking adventure Recompile. The video comes with the announcement of the release date on August 19th. It will be available on Steam, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass. The game was previously announced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy