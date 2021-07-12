Report: Lost Judgment May Be Final Game In The Series Due To PC Image Rights Dispute

This month the indie adventure game Last at Sea created by the team over at Studio Fizbin has launched on the PC and Xbox platforms. “If you ever thought about what makes life worth living – this game is for you” explain the designers of the game. The Lost At Sea game tells the story of Anna, who, in the later stages of her life, has come to be alone. To live her new future, she will first have to take stock of her past. Players need to construct her memories by finding objects and solving puzzles on a strange island, and face the question we all face eventually: “Did I do it right?” Intrigue check out the teaser trailer below for a glimpse at what you can expect from the new indie game.