‘Small possible risk’ of rare neurological reaction with J&J vaccine

newschain
 17 days ago
Janssen vaccine (PA Media)

US regulators have added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction, but said it is not entirely clear the jab causes the problem.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the new warning, flagging reports of Guillain-Barre syndrome, an immune system disorder that can causes muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis. Health officials described the side effect as a “small possible risk”.

The action comes after the FDA and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reviewed reports of about 100 people developing the syndrome after receiving the one-dose vaccine. Almost all of them required hospital admission and one person died, the FDA said.

Guillain-Barre syndrome occurs when the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks some of its nerve cells, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis that typically is temporary. An estimated 3,000 to 6,000 people develop the syndrome each year, according to the CDC.

The number of cases reported in connection with J&J’s vaccine represents a tiny fraction of the nearly 13 million Americans who have received the shot. Most cases were reported in men — many aged 50 and older — and usually about two weeks after vaccination.

J&J said it has been discussing the reports with the FDA and other health regulators around the world.

The CDC said it will ask its panel of outside vaccine experts to review the issue at an upcoming meeting.

The government said the vaccines most used in the US, made by Pfizer and Moderna, show no risk of the disorder after more than 320 million doses have been administered.

HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

The new warning will be included in pamphlets given to people getting the J&J vaccine. They should seek medical attention if they experience any symptoms, which include tingling sensations, trouble walking and double vision, the FDA said.

Vaccines historically provide broad protection with little risk but come with occasional side effects just like other drugs and medical therapies. The three Covid-19 vaccines used in the US were each tested in tens of thousands of people, but even such huge studies cannot rule out extremely rare side effects.

The CDC and the FDA have been monitoring side effect reports submitted by physicians, drugmakers and patients to a federal vaccine safety database.

Guillain-Barre can be triggered by a number of infections, including flu, cytomegalovirus and Zika virus, but there have been rare cases in which people develop the disorder days or weeks after receiving certain vaccines.

J&J’s jab – also known as the Janssen vaccine – was highly anticipated because of its single-shot formulation and easy-to-ship refrigeration, but early on it was linked to another rare risk, of blood clots, and the company has not been able to produce as much as expected because of problems at a Baltimore factory.

