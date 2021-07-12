Cancel
Greenville, OH

Greenville police blotter

By Daily Advocate
Daily Advocate
 18 days ago

July 9, 6:36 p.m.: Police responded to Wayne HealthCare in reference to a report of found property. Police met with Allied Universal Security Officers in reference to two firearms that were found. The first firearm is a Rossi snub nose .38 special. This firearm was unable to be unloaded and contained five rounds of ammunition. The second firearm is a single shot .22 Derringer. Both Firearms were ran through dispatch and were not found to be stolen. Officers spoke with the owner of the firearms, Dorothy Everman, and advised her weapons were to be transported to the Greenville PD for safekeeping because they are prohibited from being in the hospital. Everman was also checked and did not have a CCW. She was advised not to continue to carry the firearms in the manner in which she was. Both firearms, along with several rounds of ammunition, were transported to the Greenville PD and placed into the property room for safekeeping.

