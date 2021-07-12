Need for reconstructed Amtrak Station highlighted by Essex Junction Trustees as Amtrak Vermonter returns

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. – With the restoration of Amtrak service, the Essex Junction Trustees are highlighting the need for an expanded and enhanced structure to serve Amtrak passengers at Vermont’s busiest train station. To make the point, Village Trustees and friends of passenger rail will gather at the Station on Railroad Avenue in Essex Junction July 19 – the first stop of the Vermonter as it heads to New York City – to review the current status of the station, to highlight the 2015 planning initiative that proposed a major redesign and renovation of the existing structure and to see how the project fits into the Village’s economic development plans. Several Essex Junction elected officials will be riding the train from St. Albans and be available for interviews upon arrival in Essex Junction. Following brief remarks, representatives of the Village will give a brief tour of development projects around Railroad Avenue and 5 Corners.