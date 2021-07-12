Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Co-Alliance Awards $1,000 scholarships to local students

By Daily Advocate
Daily Advocate
 18 days ago

AVON, Ind. — Co-Alliance Cooperative, Inc. has provided area high school students with scholarships. Co-Alliance is pleased to honor Kierra Reichert of Ansonia High School, Isaac Smith and Raymond Denniston of Arcanum-Butler High School, Sophia Thompson of Talawanda High School, Katelynn Wallace of Graham High School, and Darby Welbaum of Milton-Union High School with $1,000 agricultural scholarships.

www.dailyadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Ansonia High School#Talawanda High School#Graham High School#Milton Union High School#Harvest Land Co Op
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Agriculture
Related
Houston, TXPosted by
Marisol Gallagher

Two UHV education students awarded Cynthia L. Schneider Mathematics Preservice Teacher Scholarship

HOUSTON, TX – The Texas Council of Teachers of Mathematics awarded two students of Houston-Victoria School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development, Sandra Coleman and Amy Spalik, the 2021-2022 Cynthia L. Schneider Mathematics Preservice Teacher Scholarship. They are among seven college students in the state who receive the $1,000 scholarship each.
Fredericksburg, VAFree Lance-Star

The Community Foundation awards over $150,000 in scholarships to local high school graduates

The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region recently awarded $152,347 in scholarship funds to 53 students from around the region. Thanks to the generosity of local philanthropists who entrust their scholarship funds to the Community Foundation, each year renewed resources are available to support our community’s students. Today, the foundation manages more than 40 scholarship funds on behalf of generous individuals and families that want to strengthen the greater Fredericksburg community.
Great Bend, KSGreat Bend Tribune

Local student works with Grammy Award-winning music educator

Great Bend Middle School student Slade Cauley recently participated in the Kansas Bandmasters Association Middle Level honor band in Wichita. Slade was nominated for the band by band director Don Regehr. The band was part of the summer convention for Kansas band directors. The conductor/clinician was Mickey Smith Jr. The...
Hoboken, NJhudsoncountyview.com

Hoboken Dual Language Charter School awards alumna with $1,000 diversity scholarship

The Hoboken Dual Language Charter School has awarded an alumna with their inaugural $1,000 Diversity, Inclusion, Community, and Equity (DICE) scholarship. The DICE committee awarded the funding, made possible through the Friends of HoLa organization, to Angelle Garrido Pascal, a recent graduate from the Jose Marti STEM Academy who attended HoLa for grades 6-8.
Educationuvureview.com

BIPOC students take the lead at UVU with student-led clubs and organizations

BIPOC is an acronym referring to “Black, Indigenous and People of Color,” according to The BIPOC Project. In the Fall 2020 semester, over 20% of UVU students self-identified as a race or ethnicity other than “white,” according to UVU’s Institutional Research on Inclusion and Diversity. In addition to programs and departments on campus, more of which can be read about here, there are several on-campus clubs to support communities of color.
Roosevelt, WAGoldendale Sentinel

Teaching Position Open – Roosevelt School District

Job Type: Full-time – 8 hrs./day for 180 days + 3 professional development days. Salary Range: Annual salary is reflective of years of experience and placement on the salary schedule. Paid monthly, benefits available. In addition to the teaching salary, the successful candidate would be eligible for additional supplemental pay...
Vincennes, INcity-countyobserver.com

Vincennes University implementing Academic And Social Space Research

Relationships are essential to student success. Vincennes University is introducing an academic and social virtual space where students can study with their peers, collaborate on projects, exchange ideas, engage in brainstorming sessions, and chat with classmates, all while forming a sense of community and creating an engaging and positive learning environment.
Mahwah, NJramapo.edu

SSHS: Master of Science in Contemporary Instructional Design (MCID)

Website: Master of Science in Contemporary Instructional Design (MCID) (MSET faculty come from the following schools: SSHS and TAS) The Ramapo College Program in Contemporary Instructional Design can dramatically transform the roles of the teacher and student by bringing the world into the classroom. Advances in technology can accommodate diverse learning styles and performance levels, liberate teachers and students from the “one size fits all” model of education, enable students from dissimilar backgrounds to experience a common sense of accomplishment, provide bridges from classroom teacher to district tech coordinators, and foster lifelong learning. No entrance exams are required.
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Park Stockades dedication is Aug. 5

GREENVILLE — A dedication of the 2020 Stockades Restoration will take place Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at 4 p.m., on site at the Greenville City Park, and the Fort GreeneVille Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) would like to invite all residents to attend. The Stockades Restoration project was to...
New Paltz, NYnewpaltz.edu

Statement from the Center for International Programs on “A Renewed Commitment to International Education”

On Monday, July 26, the U.S. Departments of State and Education issued a joint statement of principles articulating “A Renewed U.S. Commitment to International Education.”. This affirmation of the value and importance of international education, after more than a year of challenges posed to global learning and exchange by the COVID-19 pandemic, is uplifting for SUNY New Paltz and the SUNY system as a whole, and also for the many domestic and international students in our community of scholars.
Mahwah, NJramapo.edu

Africana Studies (B.A.)

The Africana Studies Major prepares students to become informed and positive participants in the world community by developing a global perspective on Africa and its Diaspora. Building on Ramapo College’s tradition of interdisciplinary inquiry, the Program strives to imbue students with an analysis about Africa and its Diaspora far beyond that of a foundational knowledge base. Our goals are to give students an affirmative and transformative experience through learning about Africa’s people and Diasporic contributions to world culture with their arts, labor, resources, and civil and human rights ideologies.
Scottsbluff, NEStar-Herald

Free technology course offered by AIM Institute

SCOTTSBLUFF — AIM Institute, an innovative nonprofit committed to growing a strong and diverse tech community through education, career development and outreach, is offering free tech education classes and academic placement testing services at its Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) in Scottsbluff. Beginning Aug. 11 and continuing through Sept. 8, a...
Mahwah, NJramapo.edu

Social Science (B.A.)

Concentrations: Community Mental Health, Education Studies,. Concentration: Society & Culture (Degree Completion Program only) Social Science is an interdisciplinary contract major offered through the School of Social Science and Human Services. It is designed to enable students with specialized and/or interdisciplinary interests in the Social Sciences to develop, in collaboration with a faculty advisor, a coherent program of courses in areas of inquiry for which regular majors are not offered, allowing students to explore specialized or emerging fields. Since students design their own major in collaboration with a faculty advisor, interested students are encouraged to contact the convener early in their college careers.
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Called to console, blessed beyond measure

GREENVILLE — Darke County is rich in heritage and traditions, from patriots serving Washington’s cause, to pioneers seeking opportunities to thrive, to families wishing to farm the land and build a legacy within this beloved Ohio valley that has become ‘home.’. For generations, small town communities have connected with each...
Mahwah, NJramapo.edu

Social Work (B.S.W.)

Website: School of Social Science and Human Services. The Social Work Program’s principal mission is preparing students for beginning level, professional generalist social work practice in a culturally diverse society and an increasingly global environment. Central to this mission is preparing students for a profession dedicated to assisting individuals, groups, families, communities, and organizations in their quest for well-being. The program is committed to teaching students to work for the development of a society which promotes equality, social justice, respect for human diversity, and adequate sustenance for all its members. The program seeks to train and encourage its students to be active, personally and professionally, in taking leadership roles in addressing social problems and challenging social, economic, and environmental injustice. The program is committed to developing students’ skills in culturally competent social work practice, research, social service and social policy formation, and political advocacy in order to further this mission.
Darke County, OHDaily Advocate

Blue barrels full of toys, smiles

DARKE COUNTY — Motorcycle riders across Darke, Miami and Shelby Counties (and beyond) are encouraging the community to donate toys for young patients this summer, in support of the “Children’s Medical Toy Run” to the Dayton Children’s and Shriner’s Hospitals, which will happen Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. The “Children’s Medical...
Educationceoworld.biz

Why companies are falling short in their workforce education programs

As time progresses, we will see the companies investing in their employees’ education reap the rewards of a more engaged workforce, better progress on DE&I initiatives, and above-average recruitment and retention – all issues that keep CEOs awake at night. Corporate education is an imperative strategy for companies to equip...

Comments / 0

Community Policy