Capitol rioter with ties to White supremacist gang pleads guilty and is sentenced to 6 months in jail with credit for time served
A US Capitol rioter who joined a white supremacist gang while in prison for attempted murder pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor related to the January 6 insurrection. The rioter, Michael Curzio, was sentenced to six months in jail but will be released Wednesday because he has been in jail since mid-January and will receive credit for time already served.rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
