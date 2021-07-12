Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Capitol rioter with ties to White supremacist gang pleads guilty and is sentenced to 6 months in jail with credit for time served

News Channel Nebraska
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA US Capitol rioter who joined a white supremacist gang while in prison for attempted murder pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor related to the January 6 insurrection. The rioter, Michael Curzio, was sentenced to six months in jail but will be released Wednesday because he has been in jail since mid-January and will receive credit for time already served.

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Nichols
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#White Supremacist#Us Capitol#Time Served#The Justice Department#Nazi#Cable News Network Inc#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
Related
Public Safety1051thebounce.com

Joe Exotic’s Prison Sentence Vacated!

The federal appeals court in the Joe Exotic’s case did uphold his conviction for murder-for-hire, but his 22-year sentence has been vacated, and he’ll be resentenced. TMZ says, “The appeals court reviewed Joe’s case and upheld the conviction, but determined the U.S. District Court for the Western District in Oklahoma City made a technical error by not grouping the 2 murder-for-hire convictions at his sentencing.”
Alabama StateWAAY-TV

Alabama woman defends her husband after US Capitol riot arrest

An Alabama woman is defending her husband on TikTok and sharing what his arrest by the FBI has meant for their family. Josh James faces serious federal charges including conspiracy for his role in the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol. James is a member of the Oath Keepers paramilitary group, and the government says James was involved in planning and carrying out the violent attack.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Capitol riot cop who was ‘electrocuted’ by mob dismissed as ‘crisis actor’ by recent Tucker Carlson guest

The Select Commitee Hearing investigating the U.S. Capitol riots started its deliberations with heart-wrenching testimony from Capitol police officer Michael Fanone, who was working as a plain-clothes officer the day of the insurrection. In Fanone’s striking statement, he recalled being “swarmed by a violent mob,” “dragged,” and “beaten unconscious” by rioters on Jan. 6. “At one point I came face to face with an attacker who repeatedly lunged for me and attempted to remove my firearm. I heard chanting from some in the crowd ‘Get his gun and kill him with his own gun.’ I was aware enough to...
ProtestsPosted by
CNN

US Capitol rioter who captured Babbitt’s death on video is the 20th person to plead guilty in insurrection

CNN — A Capitol rioter who captured Ashli Babbitt’s death on video became the 20th person to plead guilty for his involvement in the deadly January 6 insurrection. Andrew Bennett of Maryland pleaded guilty Thursday in DC District Court to illegally demonstrating inside the US Capitol. He got the same deal as other nonviolent rioters pleading to a single misdemeanor – including paying $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building and giving investigators access to his social media data.
Tampa, FLPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Feds in Tampa Indict 16 Suspected in White Supremacist Gang

TAMPA -- Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment Thursday charging 16 people with violent crimes aiding a racketeering organization under the RICO statutes. The indictment claims those defendants were members of a white supremacist group called "Unforgiven" that engaged in acts including murder, violence, kidnapping, robbery, obstruction of justice and other offenses. These often were used as a way to get ahead in the gang, according to the indictment. It also alleges the group used corrupt law enforcement officers and state employees to gather intelligence and smuggle contraband into prisons.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Florida ‘white supremacist gang’ members indicted on kidnapping, assault charges

A grand jury indicted 16 members of a Florida white supremacist group on kidnapping, assault and racketeering charges, federal authorities announced Thursday. The U.S. Department of Justice unsealed a 19-page indictment implicating members of the group, called Unforgiven — including four from the greater Tampa Bay area. Federal prosecutors described Unforgiven as a racketeering enterprise engaged in acts of “violence, kidnapping, robbery, obstruction of justice, and other offenses,” according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of Florida.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Federal officer charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent who was on leave and planned to resign was arrested Tuesday for illegally entering Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, according to court filings. Why it matters: Mark Sami Ibrahim is the first federal law enforcement officer charged in connection to the insurrection. Details:...
Hardin County, IAIowa Falls Times-Citizen

Burglar pleads guilty, sentence suspended

A Moravia man will avoid jail time after pleading guilty to third-degree burglary in Hardin County District Court last month. According to court records, 36-year-old Jason Ryan Horn was given a five-year suspended jail sentence on July 20. In addition to the burglary charge, Horn was facing a count of fourth-degree theft that was dropped after he pleaded guilty.

Comments / 2

Community Policy