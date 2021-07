Photo: Gente De Zona (from their Facebook page) | From Yanius Alvarado Matos: I am reaching out to you because our podcast Alt Latino published this amazing piece “Explaining ‘Patria Y Vida,’ The Song That’s Defined The Uprising In Cuba” with an annotated translation of the song. The story analyzes the historical references in the song that is being heard on the streets of Cuba and in demonstrations around the world. I thought your readers might be interested! This week’s podcast episode will be about the same topic, please let me know if you’d like to hear the episode under embargo.