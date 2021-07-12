Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Orlando Magic signs Jamahl Mosley as new head coach

By Matthew Moyer
orlandoweekly.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orlando Magic on Monday announced the signing of new head coach Jamahl Mosley from the Dallas Mavericks. Mosley will be heading southeast to the City Beautiful after seven seasons as assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks. Mosley is now the 15th head coach in the Magic's NBA run. "Welcome...

www.orlandoweekly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamahl Mosley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#The Dallas Mavericks#The Orlando Magic#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: Jamahl Mosley on what makes Luka Doncic special

The Dallas Mavericks have already undergone massive changes this offseason. Donnie Nelson and Rick Carlisle departed after more than three decades of combined with the organization. Dallas hired Jason Kidd as head coach and Nico Harrison to be the new general manager. The new leadership has plenty of important decisions and changes to make this offseason.
NBATennessee Tribune

NBA Adds Four New Black Head Coaches

The NBA has apparently taken notice of a previous shortcoming and taken steps to address it, or at least owners have seen the success this year in the playoffs of Black coaches because they suddenly are hot commodities. The official. announcement of Jamahl Mosley as the new head coach of...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

LSU Football: Ed Orgeron gets slapped in the face…again

LSU football fans should be accustomed to seeing Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron getting disrespected. Orgeron hasn’t received proper respect from the media throughout his time as the Tigers’ head coach. I’m not sure why this is the case. Maybe it’s because he didn’t have much success when he was...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Donovan Mitchell, not Rudy Gobert, is what’s wrong with the Jazz

Rudy Gobert has been receiving some flak for the Utah Jazz’s early postseason exit amid their stellar regular season. Fans expected Gobert to literally swat every shot hurled at him, especially after snagging his third Defensive Player of the Year plum. Obviously, this wasn’t the case as the Jazz got manhandled by the Los Angeles Clippers in just six games in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. A closer look at some numbers may reveal that while Gobert had some shortcomings, Donovan Mitchell too may be the culprit for the Jazz’s misfortunes.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Alex Set To Become Latest Member Of Antetokounmpo Family To Join The NBA After Indiana Pacers Invite Him For Workout Ahead Of 2021 NBA Draft

The Antetokounmpo family has bred champions so far. Giannis Antetokounmpo has become one of the premier superstars in the NBA and has won almost every conceivable high-level accolade in the NBA. Whereas Kostas and Thanasis Antetokounmpo have also been part of teams that have gone on to win NBA championships.
Combat SportsPosted by
Indy100

Tokyo Olympics viewers shocked after coach slaps athlete before judo match

Fans watching the Tokyo Olympic Games were left shocked after seeing a coach slapping an athlete before a judo match. As part of a pep talk ahead of her match against Hungarian opponent Szofi Ozbas, German judo star Martyna Trajdos was thoroughly roughhoused by her coach who grabbed her by her tunic and shook her before her slapping her twice on each cheek in quick succession.
NBASports Illustrated

NBA Mock Draft: Latest Projections for All 60 Picks

There are only nine days until the draft, believe it or not. And with the NBA fully locked in on offseason preparation, and informed speculation becoming more factual by the day, it’s a good time to take a closer look at how draft night is shaping up. While the projected No. 1 pick—Cade Cunningham—remains the same, a lot has changed over the past month as players crisscrossed the country for workouts after the combine.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Kyrie Irving’s Bold Nike Comment

Over the past few years, the partnership between Kyrie Irving and Nike has become one of the most lucrative endorsement deals in professional sports. The Brooklyn Nets guard has developed a signature shoe line in conjunction with the sports apparel company that has quickly become one of the most popular and recognizable products among NBA stars.
NBAthespun.com

Dwyane Wade Has Message For Chris Paul After Game 2 vs. Bucks

Chris Paul’s second NBA Finals game was his second NBA Finals win as his Phoenix Suns topped the Milwaukee Bucks in a 118-108 victory. Among the many to offer Paul congratulations after the win was NBA legend Dwyane Wade. As Paul walked off the court after the win, he was...
TennisPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Doug Gottlieb Says the Media is Giving Simone Biles a Pass For Withdrawing

Doug Gottlieb: “Here is the problem that I have. I have no problem with Simone Biles if she has a mental health issue, my issue is this – it’s actually twofold. One, we have a tendency to make every mental health issue one in which you’re like ‘STOP THE PRESSES, SHE COULD BE SUICIDAL!’ There is a difference between somebody being suicidal and having a mental health episode. I didn’t have any problems with Naomi Osaka not playing tennis, I do have a problem with shaming the media who has been overly kind to her. My biggest problem in the world is hypocrites, and I also like congruent arguments; when an argument is good for one, it’s good for another. When I say ‘LeBron James vs. the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals’ what comes to your mind? ‘LEBRON CHOKED!’… No one said ‘We need to be concerned about LeBron James’ mental health!’ Last year Paul George was roundly criticized – ‘Pandemic P’, ‘he stinks’, ‘why are the Clippers so bad?’ and Paul George came out and was like ‘I was not in the right headspace, I’m trying to get it together’, then he had a good game and he was like ‘I got my mental health together’, then he had a bad game and people were like ‘Paul George can’t play well in the big moments!’ We live in a world where for years women have said ‘all we want to be judged as is EQUAL’. No one has actually been critical of Simone Biles. In ten years no one is going to go ‘Simone Biles may be the greatest gymnast ever in some people’s minds, but that night against the Russians in that team competition she CHOKED!’ Nobody would say that. Generally, we don’t have any sort of critique for our female sports teams. In one hand you want to be viewed, treated, and compensated the same as the men, but on the other hand whatever you do, just don’t be critical of us because that’s not a space we like to live in. Which is it? You want to have it both ways, at least admit it… She’s built up years worth of equity over great performances in big moments, if she really had a major mental health meltdown she wouldn’t be at the games and thinking about competing later this week. I’m not being insensitive. I understand she’s been through a lot personally, I’m sensitive to that and empathetic towards that… I would also tell you, so have a lot of other athletes... If you say ‘mental health care' we automatically go ‘WHOA, WHOA, WHOA, WE CAN’T BE CRITICAL ANYMORE!’ Can we be smartly critical? Imagine Clayton Kershaw. How many times did he fail in the postseason? Did anybody go ‘I wonder how Clayton Kershaw's mental health was after blowing another lead in the 7th inning to the St. Louis Cardinals!’ Did anybody wonder how good Kenley Jansen's mental health is, considering how bad he's been in the World Series at times? Did anybody ask? Of course not. When Chris Paul played bad in a big moment, 'Chris Paul sucks! Chris Paul choked!' When James Harden didn't play well in the Western Conference Finals, 'James Harden choked! James Harden sucked!' If any male athlete were to pull out due to mental health issues, while most of us would understand, sports fans expect athletes to be able to compartmentalize all their stress, all their anxiety, and still perform… NOBODY has been critical of Simone Biles. USA Today wrote that is was ‘heartbreaking’ what happened to Simone Biles. Did anybody write it was heartbreaking when the Clippers lost last year because Paul George wasn’t in the right mental health space? Did anyone say it was ‘heartbreaking’ when LeBron James lost to the Dallas Mavericks because he wasn’t in the right mental health space and he needed some mental health recuperation during his first year in Miami, and it was a lot he was dealing with? Of course not. So we will either admit that we judge and view one sex and one type of sport in one way, and another sex and another type of sport in another way? OR will we start to have real conversations about it? You pick… In sports, what separates the best of the best is their ability to process ALL of that stress and anxiety and still perform.” (Full Video Above)

Comments / 0

Community Policy