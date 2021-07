Comerica Park will host the first game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 7:10 PM EDT. The Orioles are 4-1 in their last five games this season. The team snapped its fourth winning streak and lost against the Marlins in their first meeting. Baltimore bounced back last Wednesday and won over Miami following an 8-7 victory. The Orioles improved its record to 35-65 in the league but they still got last place in the AL East standings.