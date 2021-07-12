Cancel
Thousands In Cuba Protest Over The Worsening Economy

By Carrie Kahn
wwno.org
 16 days ago

Cuba's president addressed the nation Monday morning following widespread protests on the island about the dismal state of the economy. He blamed Cuba's troubles on the U.S. Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.

www.wwno.org

