– Earlier this week, there was a trending story on Twitter on a user who received a lot of heat for calling Eddie Guerrero a “B+ player at best.” The Twitter user also said on Eddie Guerrero, “People only hold him in such high regard because he is dead.” The user has since deleted the tweet. Booker T addressed the topic this week on his Hall of Fame podcast, You can check out Booker T’s response to the comments below. He had high praise for for the late WWE Hall of Famer, calling him an “uncanny” performer.