Nevada County, CA

Public health: Promoting personal, community and economic well-being for 223 years

By Trina Kleist
YubaNet
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic health starts with the concept that improving the health of the community’s most vulnerable residents improves the physical, economic and civic health of the community as a whole. Less suffering and greater well-being for the community makes people’s individual lives better. Next, public health practices change as scientific understanding...

yubanet.com

