“Connections” campaign highlights the support available for those affected by addiction, and directs them to OASAS-certified programs. The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) has launched a new “Connections” Campaign to remind New Yorkers of the importance of social connections in the battle against addiction and substance use disorder. The campaign is designed to empower individuals impacted by addiction to use their connections to friends, family members, health professionals, and other organizations, to find help and support in their treatment and recovery. Part of the funding to support the campaign was awarded to New York State through the federal State Opioid Response grant.