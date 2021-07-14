Cancel
Surfside, FL

Officials confirm body of Kenner native recovered in Surfside building collapse

By WDSU Digital Team
WDSU
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSURFSIDE, Fla. — Miami-Dade police provided the identities of nine additional victims in the Surfside building collapse Monday, and one of the victims is a Kenner native. Police say 40-year-old Cassie Billedeau Stratton's body was recovered Saturday. [twitter align='center' id='1414653599251116034' username='MiamiDadePD']https://twitter.com/MiamiDadePD/status/1414653599251116034[/twitter]. Stratton's family spoke with WDSU about two weeks ago...

