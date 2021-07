The following are some of the major items that I plan to spend my time and efforts passing during this Special Session for the citizens of #SD30. · Election Integrity: Secure elections are the cornerstone of a thriving republic. The Legislature made significant improvements in the laws governing state election integrity in 2017, contributing to a steady increase in voter fraud referrals. The Senate advanced upon the gains made to voter integrity during the 2019 regular session, but House Democrats blocked the Senate’s efforts.