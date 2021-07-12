2021 British Open odds, favorites: Jon Rahm enters atop betting field at Royal St. George's
Coming off his first career major championship last month at the U.S. Open and a seventh-place finish at the Scottish Open last weekend, World No. 2 Jon Rahm will look to capitalize on his momentum at the 2021 Open Championship this week. Rahm is the betting favorite to take home the Claret Jug at Royal St. George's and claim consecutive majors as he hopes to remain one of the hottest golfers in the world.www.cbssports.com
