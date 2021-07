The 2021 IndyCar season has already somewhat broken up the “Big 3”. But could a new player be emerging at the top for 2022 and beyond?. It’s no secret that the 2021 IndyCar has already somewhat broken up the “Big 3”. It took Team Penske until the 10th race to find victory lane, Andretti Autosport are without a top six driver in the championship standings, and we have already seen three teams other than these two and Chip Ganassi Racing combine to win four races, guaranteeing the lowest win total for the “Big 3” in a single season since at least 2015.