Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mecosta County, MI

Mecosta County Fair Returns this Week

By Kaleb Vinton
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 16 days ago

The Mecosta County Fair is back for 2021 and ready for festival goers.

The fair kicked off Monday and runs through Saturday, July 17.

There are plenty of events to choose from including horse races, a tractor pull and demolition derby.

The fair is making its return after it was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everybody is very excited,” said Mecosta County Fair manager John Currie. “It’s amazing to be able to get back and come out and enjoy yourself. Good food, good rides. Going to have an auction Thursday night for the cattle and pig and we got a full barn full of animals.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bRBXf_0auiTAda00

For a full list of fair events, visit here.

Comments / 0

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mecosta County, MI
Mecosta County, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Mecosta County, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Horse Races#Demolition Derby#Pig#Cattle#The Mecosta County Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
AnimalsPosted by
9&10 News

Local Dog Elected as Omena Mayor

One Northern Michigan town elected a new Mayor on Saturday. Rosie Disch, the new Mayor of Omena, is a yellow lab. Each are just some of the nineteen candidates that ran to be Omena’s next Mayor. Even though most towns could never see an animal as mayor, in Omena it’s...
Big Rapids, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Owner of Four Green Fields Farm Adds Charm to Big Rapids

It’s not uncommon to see a horse and carriage on Mackinac Island… but Big Rapids?. Kevin Courtney, owner of Four Green Fields Farm, is no stranger to bringing unique and fun activities to the Mecosta County Area. In June, he was gifted a horse carriage by a friend, which sparked his next big idea. Now, he spends his Friday evenings in downtown Big Rapids, offering rides to the public.
Leelanau County, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Artist Profile: Laura Brown

Art has the ability to go beyond the frame or pedestal. Leelanau County artist, Laura Brown has created a whole line of clay-based housewares that has a purpose in addition to making a statement. We learned more about her functional collection in this ‘Artist Profile’. Who are you?. My name...
Kalkaska, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Cleanup Continues in Kalkaska from Weekend Flooding

Heavy weekend rains and flooding have kept clean-up crews busy for days – and it’s not slowing down yet. Saturday morning brought heavy rains and even a flash flood warning in the Grand Traverse area. Water found its way into the basement of the Kalkaska Public Library. Scott Thomas with Paul Davis Restoration in Traverse City says, “When someone gets a flood like that that, you know, they usually want service right away. And as soon as we get to them, we do. We disperse crews right away if we can.”
HobbiesPosted by
9&10 News

The Connor Gorsuch Fishing Kid’s Fishing Day, July 31

Connor Gorsuch was born in January of 2003. A day after he was born, the angels took him to heaven. forward to having Connor as a fishing buddy. While that dream was shattered, Connor’s name lives on through a fishing event in Sault Ste Marie. The Connor Gorsuch Fishing Kid’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy