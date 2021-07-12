Mecosta County Fair Returns this Week

The Mecosta County Fair is back for 2021 and ready for festival goers.

The fair kicked off Monday and runs through Saturday, July 17.

There are plenty of events to choose from including horse races, a tractor pull and demolition derby.

The fair is making its return after it was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everybody is very excited,” said Mecosta County Fair manager John Currie. “It’s amazing to be able to get back and come out and enjoy yourself. Good food, good rides. Going to have an auction Thursday night for the cattle and pig and we got a full barn full of animals.”

