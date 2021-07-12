The Weston Public library is located at 87 School St. For information, call 781-786-6150 or visit westonlibrary.org. Create a Fox Canvas Painting! (for kids) 6-7:30 p.m. July 19. Join PopUp Art School for this great program where you will create a colorful fox painting. Our instructor takes you through the process step-by-step, so you will end the class with something you'll be proud to hang in your home or give as a gift. Register by email or in person at the Youth Services Desk. Please include the names and ages of children to register.