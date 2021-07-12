Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Cadillac MSP Trooper Honored for Meritorious Service

By Eric Lloyd
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 16 days ago

For the first time in person since before the pandemic, the Michigan State Police held their promotion and employee recognition ceremony.

Dozens of police employees were honored with promotions and a handful were given awards for their service, bravery and accomplishments.

One being Trooper Marc Moore of the Cadillac post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kSTyg_0auiSwST00

In 2019, he began investigating a criminal sexual assault against a young girl and his work uncovered 11 other victims, that wouldn’t have otherwise been uncovered without his work. The man arrested is currently going through the court process for the crimes.

He was given the Citation for Meritorious Service.

“It’s nice to be recognized especially now with the light that a lot of law-enforcement is in,” said Tpr. Moore, “But certainly nice to be recognized and have something positive out of this. We don’t do this for awards and I think the recognition goes to the victims that were willing to stand up and say something about this.”

The other officer to be awarded the Citation for Meritorious Service award was Detective Brian Russell for his work in the plot to kidnap and kill Governor Whitmer, that led to 22 arrests.

Comments / 1

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Cadillac, MI
Cadillac, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Government
Cadillac, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Russell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trooper#Msp#The Michigan State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cadillac
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Emmet County, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Woman Arrested During Emmet Co. Methamphetamine Investigation

A 31-year-old woman from Pellston has been arrested for methamphetamine during a investigation in Emmet County. Kristena Lenea Herbert was arrested on Thursday, July 8 south of Petoskey. Herbert was charged with one count possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. On July 8, SANE received information on a woman driving...
WeatherPosted by
9&10 News

UPDATE: The Body Of The Missing Boater Was Found On Bass Lake

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says they recovered the body of a missing boater on Bass Lake shortly after 5 Sunday evening. John Decker, 62, of Lake Bluff, Illinois went missing on Friday afternoon after the boat he was operating was found running and motoring in circled unoccupied on Bass Lake.
Traverse City, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Bridge Repair In Traverse City Is Underway

Another bridge repair is underway in Traverse City and it’s another project that will impact resident’s commute for the rest of the summer. Work on the 8th Street bridge started Monday morning. The project put a stop to traffic crossing 8th at Boardman, near the governmental center. It’s in addition...
Mason County, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Mason County Deputies Searching For Missing Man

Deputies in Mason County are currently searching for a missing man. They say on Friday around 4:21 p.m., an unoccupied boat was reported to be motoring in circles in the center of Bass Lake in Summit Township. Deputies found that John Decker, 62, of Lake Bluff, Illinois was last seen...

Comments / 1

Community Policy