Cadillac MSP Trooper Honored for Meritorious Service

For the first time in person since before the pandemic, the Michigan State Police held their promotion and employee recognition ceremony.

Dozens of police employees were honored with promotions and a handful were given awards for their service, bravery and accomplishments.

One being Trooper Marc Moore of the Cadillac post.

In 2019, he began investigating a criminal sexual assault against a young girl and his work uncovered 11 other victims, that wouldn’t have otherwise been uncovered without his work. The man arrested is currently going through the court process for the crimes.

He was given the Citation for Meritorious Service.

“It’s nice to be recognized especially now with the light that a lot of law-enforcement is in,” said Tpr. Moore, “But certainly nice to be recognized and have something positive out of this. We don’t do this for awards and I think the recognition goes to the victims that were willing to stand up and say something about this.”

The other officer to be awarded the Citation for Meritorious Service award was Detective Brian Russell for his work in the plot to kidnap and kill Governor Whitmer, that led to 22 arrests.