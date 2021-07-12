Flex Alert Issued for Today
The state’s power grid operator is issuing a Flex Alert today amid an ongoing heat wave, and wildfire complications. The California Independent System Operator, or Cal ISO, says the 150-thousand acre-plus Bootleg Fire burning in South Oregon is impacting electrical grids from the Pacific Northwest through California. This comes after a Flex Alert was issued over the weekend due to triple-digit temperatures statewide, with Sacramento still expected to hit mid-90’s later today. State residents are being asked to conserve energy between 4-and-9 pm.www.ksro.com
Comments / 0