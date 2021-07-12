Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Flex Alert Issued for Today

ksro.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state’s power grid operator is issuing a Flex Alert today amid an ongoing heat wave, and wildfire complications. The California Independent System Operator, or Cal ISO, says the 150-thousand acre-plus Bootleg Fire burning in South Oregon is impacting electrical grids from the Pacific Northwest through California. This comes after a Flex Alert was issued over the weekend due to triple-digit temperatures statewide, with Sacramento still expected to hit mid-90’s later today. State residents are being asked to conserve energy between 4-and-9 pm.

www.ksro.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Grid#Extreme Weather#Flex Alert Issued
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Grid operator, expecting hot weather and high demand for electricity, issues flex alert for Wednesday

State officials, anticipating high temperatures and an attendant rise in demand for electricity, issued a flex alert from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. The California Independent System Operator, a public benefit corporation that manages the power grid that provides energy to about 80% of the state, called on households to voluntarily restrict their energy use Wednesday afternoon and evening.
California StateKTLA.com

Statewide Flex Alert issued for Wednesday as California heat threatens electric grid

A Flex Alert was issued for Wednesday as California grapples with higher than normal temperatures that are posing a risk to the state’s electric grid. The statewide alert will be in place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, in an attempt to avoid power disruptions and rolling blackouts, the California Independent System Operator, which runs most of the state’s electric grid, said in a news release Tuesday.
Alaska StatePosted by
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Major 8.2 Earthquake Rocks Alaskan Coast; Tsunami Warning Lifted For Northern California

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (CBS SF/AP) — A warning for large tsunami generated waves slamming into the San Francisco Bay Area coastline was lifted early Thursday morning after a major 8.2 magnitude earthquake and dozens of strong aftershocks rocked the Alaskan coastline. The major quake struck at about 11:15 p.m. in the Pacific Ocean, 56 miles east southeast of Perryville, Alaska and immediately triggered a tsunami warning for the San Francisco Bay Area. Thu Jul 29 09:31:40 UTC 2021 event picture pic.twitter.com/4oKtX2ymqt — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) July 29, 2021 But the alert by the national tsunami center was lifted at around 2:50 a.m. “US...
Environmentcbslocal.com

String Of Triple-Digit Heat In Forecast; Flex Alert Issued For Wednesday

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A statewide Flex Alert is in place as temperatures spiked across Northern California Wednesday. Hot weather is returning to the region and is expected to stick around through Friday. Triple-digit heat is forecasted across the Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service. In anticipation of the...
San Diego, CAfox5sandiego.com

Flex Alert goes into effect Wednesday afternoon

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – With above-normal temperatures in the forecast, particularly in Northern California, the manager of the state’s power grid issued a Flex Alert that will take effect Wednesday afternoon, calling for voluntary electricity conservation. According to the California Independent System Operator, the Flex Alert will be in effect...
Berkeley, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Wednesday Flex Alert Issued by Cal ISO Goes Into Effect; Energy Conservation Encouraged

FOLSOM (CBS SF) — A statewide Flex Alert calling for the conservation of electricity amid hotter temperatures across Northern California went into effect Wednesday afternoon. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) scheduled the Flex Alert Tuesday. The Cal ISO is asking residents to conserve electricity from 4 p.m to 9 p.m., to reduce the strain on the state’s power grid. While the Bay Area was mostly seeing moderate temperatures Wednesday, much of Northern California — particularly the Central Valley — was anticipated temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s. Hot weather returns to interior #NorCal through Friday with widespread triple digit heat...
California Statekalw.org

California Urges Residents to Save Energy On Wednesday In Flex Alert

The State of California's grid operator is asking all residents to use less power in their homes from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. this evening. The move is aimed at avoiding rotating power outages, due to excessive heat and tight power supplies. To save power, the state recommends residents set their thermostat to at least 78 degrees, avoid using major appliances, turning off lights, and unplugging unused electronics.
Bakersfield, CAKGET 17

State issues flex alert for tonight amid high temperatures

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The state has issued a Flex Alert for today to help reduce demand on the electric grid. The California Independent System Operator said the alert will be in effect from 4-9 p.m. to help urge consumers to reduce energy use. Residents can conserve energy use by...
Midland, TXyourbasin.com

City of Midland issues traffic alert

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The City of Midland has issued a traffic alert for road work starting Thursday. According to a Facebook post, a contractor for the City will begin removing and replacing damaged pavement at selected roadways. The work will take place south of Loop 250 between Big Spring Street and Lamesa Road. The selected roadways are highlighted in purple on the image below and include Crenshaw Drive, Palmer Drive, and Trevino Street.
Environmentcbs3duluth.com

Air quality alert and calmer conditions return today

High pressure moves back in from our northwest and quiet conditions return. Clouds will decrease to become mostly sunny and highs will climb into the upper 70s, low 80s. Winds will be breezy out of the north at 10-15 mph so wildfire smoke will be a bit thick across Minnesota. An Air quality alert is in effect until Friday afternoon for most of Minnesota.
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

Flex Alert Set For Wednesday, Affecting Santa Clarita Residents

The Independent System Operator (ISO) of California has set a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday afternoon to reduce energy consumption, affecting Santa Clarita residents. As residents, including those in Santa Clarita, have been adjusting to the summer heat, the ISO has announced a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday, July 28 from 4 p.m. to 9.pm. to reduce high energy consumption.
California StateFresno Bee

California electric grid issues Flex Alert, urges conservation, as temperatures rise

Another hot day, another plea for conservation by the managers of California’s electricity grid. The California Independent System Operator has issued a Flex Alert for Wednesday evening, citing high temperatures and a potential strain on the state’s power supplies. The National Weather Service said temperatures will top 100 degrees in parts of the Sacramento Valley sometime Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy