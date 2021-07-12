Flex Alert Issued for Today

FOLSOM (CBS SF) — A statewide Flex Alert calling for the conservation of electricity amid hotter temperatures across Northern California went into effect Wednesday afternoon. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) scheduled the Flex Alert Tuesday. The Cal ISO is asking residents to conserve electricity from 4 p.m to 9 p.m., to reduce the strain on the state’s power grid. While the Bay Area was mostly seeing moderate temperatures Wednesday, much of Northern California — particularly the Central Valley — was anticipated temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s. Hot weather returns to interior #NorCal through Friday with widespread triple digit heat...