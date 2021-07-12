NPR's History Podcast 'Throughline' Explains The Influence Of Neoliberalism
For more than 40 years, one of the biggest influences on American politics has been the ideology known as neoliberalism. It holds that markets not government can solve most of society's problems, and it emphasizes personal responsibility. Neoliberalism has become so pervasive, it's reshaped the kind of relationships ordinary Americans have to their government and to each other. Producer Laine Kaplan-Levenson of NPR's history podcast Throughline has more.www.wfae.org
Comments / 0