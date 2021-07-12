Cancel
NPR's History Podcast 'Throughline' Explains The Influence Of Neoliberalism

By Laine Kaplan-Levenson
WFAE
WFAE
 16 days ago

For more than 40 years, one of the biggest influences on American politics has been the ideology known as neoliberalism. It holds that markets not government can solve most of society's problems, and it emphasizes personal responsibility. Neoliberalism has become so pervasive, it's reshaped the kind of relationships ordinary Americans have to their government and to each other. Producer Laine Kaplan-Levenson of NPR's history podcast Throughline has more.

WFAE

WFAE

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

