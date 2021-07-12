Cancel
Cadillac, MI

Cadillac Teacher Is Shaking Things Up With New Outdoor Exploratory Class This Fall

There is nothing like the great outdoors – and it serves as the perfect classroom to learn so many different things!

Zack Griffin, a sixth grade Science teacher at Mackinaw Trail Middle School is stepping away from the usual classroom scene and taking things outside. No books required! And in an age that’s really focused on technology, what better way to learn than to physically get out of the classroom and learn with your hands! This will add physical fitness, movement, nature, and real world skills to their academic day, while receiving fresh air and all the health benefits of being outdoors.

Griffin says, “A lot of times we get stuck inside during the winter, and encompassing the whole four seasons in Michigan’s really important. And it’s good for your mental and physical health.”

This fall, the local Cadillac school will have an outdoor exploratory class where students can be active and learn outdoor survival skills, landscaping, gardening, play disk golf, go snow shoeing and cross country skiing in the trails they’ve built, and much more!

This will all be located on the school’s grounds where there is plenty of space for all of these activities!

The class is looking to collect donations for the school to be able to buy snowshoes for students. If you would like to donate, please visit the link HERE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWSvS_0auiSaHj00

