Michigan State Police Offer Shorter Training School for Current Officers

In an effort to boost the quantity and quality of troopers, Michigan State Police are looking for current officers to join.

It’s known as a ‘lateral entry school’ and will allow an easier route for licensed police officers to make it through trooper recruit school.

“Once I became a young adult I realized what I wanted to do,” said Trooper Marc Moore, “I wanted to be a Michigan State Police

trooper.”

Some aspiring police know it right away, they want to join the MSP. Some decide later, after starting their career elsewhere, that MSP is where they want to be.

“This is something that is done in other states,” said MSP Director Colonel Joe Gasper, “It’s something that’s been around for a long time.”

But never in Michigan. For the recruit school set to begin next March, MSP will allow previously licensed police officers to take just a 10-week training program instead of the standard 26 weeks.

They have already proven themselves as police officers and bring that experience to the state force.

“It will accelerate their ability to get out there and be a contributor in this department,” said Col. Gasper.

Why would police officers want to make the switch? Potentially more pay and more flexibility on where you can serve.

“As a state trooper, obviously, we cover the entire state so there’s a lot of mobility and a lot of different opportunities,” said Gasper.

More roles to play as well..

“There are a lot of other aspects of law-enforcement that you can get into,” said Tpr. Moore, “Whether it’s a forensic science division, you know we have the labs here.”

There will also be additional changes to their recruit school experience like more critical thinking training and flexibility to schedules.

“We’re going to pilot at this time,” said Gasper, “To see how it works and then will make a determination in the future if we want to do more.”

To qualify for the program, an officer would need to have been licensed for two years and be in good standing.