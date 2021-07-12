Cancel
U.S. Border Patrol Agent Helped Smuggle Migrants for $400 Bribes

By Justin Rohrlich
Cover picture for the article

A U.S. Border Patrol agent in South Texas admitted to letting human smugglers cross the U.S.-Mexico border with truckloads of undocumented migrants in exchange for bribes of $400 per person, according to a plea agreement filed Sunday in federal court. Rodney Tolson, Jr. caught the attention of internal DHS investigators back in 2019, when they saw Tolson on surveillance video waving an unidentified smuggler through a border checkpoint. Two unnamed suspects cooperated with DHS to identify Tolson, who received his payments in the parking lot of a nearby Walmart. “According to [one of the co-conspirators], Tolson would call...and tell [the co-conspirator] which lane and time window to use for crossing through the checkpoint,” says a factual statement attached to the plea filing.

www.thedailybeast.com

