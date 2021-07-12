The 10 Best Chicken Fried Steaks in Texas That'll Change Your Life

Everything is bigger in Texas, and Q2 stadium is no different. I mean, just look at it. It's new. It's pretty. They even had the grass transported in so that Austin FC players can play on premium grass. Just as the stadium is first class, so is its food offerings. From pretzels to nachos, Q2 food is local-born, and you can have a delightful dinner even during the games. Austin is already known for its excellent restaurants, like Casa Chapala, El Mercado, and other Latin fare, but Q2 Stadium's concourse gives you access to delicious munchies like the ATX Doghouse, ice cream, brisket tacos, and more. Let's face it, after the pandemic, we could all use a little more great food in our lives. Located all over the stadium, including their premium terrace section, here are 5 of Austin's most favorite things Q2 Stadium foods. Join us at the Austin table!