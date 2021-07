LAKELAND – An 18-year-old Plant City man turned himself in hours after a fatal hit and run Friday night in Mulberry, the Polk County Sherriff’s Office said. According to the Sheriff's Office, Brock Case was driving in his 1995 Dodge truck west on State Road 60 near Espo Drive on Friday night when he struck a 48-year-old Tampa man who was walking in the roadway.