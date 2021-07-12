Cancel
BC-Results Fort Erie-6-Add

By Equibase
midfloridanewspapers.com
 17 days ago

6th_$17,465, cl, 3YO up, 6½f, cloudy. Off 3:28. Time 1:17.30. Sloppy. Scratched_Capoeira, Butterfly Strike. Also Ran_Cape Romance, Captain Sidney, Bexar, My Marc Andre, Leonard's Bay, Tackle the North. $0.2 Pick 5 (2-4/5-5-2-9) 5 Correct Paid $2,898.36. $0.2 Pick 3 (5-2-9) 3 Correct Paid $122.57. $0.2 Win Four (4/5-5-2-9) 4 Correct Paid $432.67. $0.2 Superfecta (9-3-11-ALL) paid $1,874.62. $1 Exactor (9-3) paid $138.60. $1 Triactor (9-3-11) paid $1,672.85. $1 Daily Double (2-9) paid $333.65. Attendance unavailable. $509,774. Handle $13,961. Total Handle $523,735.

