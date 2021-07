Stocks edged higher on Wall Street in muted trading Monday, placing the market on track for more gains after indexes hit record highs last week. The S&P 500 index rose 0.2% as of 3:37 p.m. and was on pace to eclipse the record it set on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70 points, or 0.2%, to 35,127, also within striking distance of a new high. The Nasdaq was essentially flat.