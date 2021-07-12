“Butter” slides into a seventh week atop ‘Billboard’ Hot 100, while Lil Nas X leads Pop Airplay chart

Lil Nas X caused plenty of controversy with his last song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” both real and manufactured, and he’s been rewarded with a single that’s spent its lifetime in the upper reaches of the Billboard charts. At the beginning of this week, he released a promo video that played up his legal troubles with Nike and teased the release of his next single, “Industry Baby,” which is out now. The track features Jack Harlow and was co-produced by Take A Daytrip and Kanye West, who has his own business going on today.