Sage Longboat Key Residences Sells Out

Developer PMG, Sarasota-based Floridays Development Company and Premier Sotheby’s International Realty recently announced that Sage Longboat Key Residences has sold out. Once complete, the condo complex will feature 16 beachfront residences and a private beach club. Floor plans offer four bedrooms and more than 4,000 square feet living space. Prices range from the mid-$4 millions to low $6 millions. Each has Gulf and bay views with smart home technology, floor-to-ceiling windows and private terraces. The four penthouses will have private rooftop terraces with plunge pools. In addition to the beach club, amenities include a Gulf-front Olympic-sized lap pool, fitness center and yoga studio and concierge services. Construction is slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2022.