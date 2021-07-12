Cancel
Kalida, OH

Historic Holy Name Ballpark to make $2 million in improvements

By Todd Cummins
hometownstations.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA historic ballpark in Kalida will be getting an upgrade so future generations can make their own baseball memories. The Holy Name Ballpark was first opened in 1949 and around 2 and ½ years ago a committee was formed to update the facility. They are looking at doing nearly $2 million in upgrades, including a combination of natural grass and field turf in the playing field, and updating the rest of the ballpark while still maintaining the historic uniqueness of the structure.

