Historic Holy Name Ballpark to make $2 million in improvements

A historic ballpark in Kalida will be getting an upgrade so future generations can make their own baseball memories. The Holy Name Ballpark was first opened in 1949 and around 2 and ½ years ago a committee was formed to update the facility. They are looking at doing nearly $2 million in upgrades, including a combination of natural grass and field turf in the playing field, and updating the rest of the ballpark while still maintaining the historic uniqueness of the structure.