PETOSKEY — A Hillsdale man who was arrested last year following a dustup and vehicle chase with police has been convicted on charges relating to the incident. Kip Alan Miller, 43, was found guilty Friday in the 57th Circuit Court of Emmet County on multiple counts stemming from the incident which occurred Aug. 27 last year. Among those charges, Miller was convicted of two counts, each, of resisting, obstructing or assaulting a police office, and fleeing a police officer. The latter is a repeat offender, second offense for Miller.