Former Senator John Edwards is best known for his scandal-ridden, failed Presidential campaign, but he did manage to succeed in gaining more awareness for poverty as a national crisis. During his 2004 run for the White House, Edwards often spoke of the economic disparities between the haves and the have-nots, something he called, the “Two Americas.” Seventeen years later, those disparities are not only still with us, but they are growing. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are over 34 million people living in poverty, and 12 million of those are children. It’s a sad situation caused by low wages, where these families are living off of $26,000 a year or less. But hey, we’ve just come out of a pandemic, so everyone is hurting, right? Wrong.