Monster Hunter Stories 2 Is The Pokémon Game We Deserve
I haven’t enjoyed the last decade or so of Pokémon titles. I’m absolutely optimistic about what Pokemon Legends: Arceus could bring with its open world format. But in general, if you’re looking for a creature collector with depth these days, the mainline Pokétitles are not the place you’re going to find it. Sword and Shield bored me immensely, and the addition of dynamax did nothing to enhance the magical journey of tapping A 10,000 times from the first battle to the last. Sure, there are always other cool games to explore in the creature collecting genre basket, from TemTem to Shin Megami Tensei, and now we have Monster Hunter Stories 2, which I couldn’t put down over the weekend.www.gameinformer.com
