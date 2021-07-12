Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Is The Pokémon Game We Deserve

By Daniel Tack
Game Informer Online
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI haven’t enjoyed the last decade or so of Pokémon titles. I’m absolutely optimistic about what Pokemon Legends: Arceus could bring with its open world format. But in general, if you’re looking for a creature collector with depth these days, the mainline Pokétitles are not the place you’re going to find it. Sword and Shield bored me immensely, and the addition of dynamax did nothing to enhance the magical journey of tapping A 10,000 times from the first battle to the last. Sure, there are always other cool games to explore in the creature collecting genre basket, from TemTem to Shin Megami Tensei, and now we have Monster Hunter Stories 2, which I couldn’t put down over the weekend.

www.gameinformer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monster Hunter Stories#Temtem#Pvp#Hm#Jrpg#Smt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Monster Hunter
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Capcom
News Break
Pokemon
Related
Video GamesNintendo Life

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Version 1.1.0 Update Adds A Free Palamute Monstie

Following on from last week's release of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Capcom has now released another update for the game, bumping it up to Version 1.1.0. As previously revealed, it includes a Palamute Monstie along with some additional bug fixes to the game's text and more. Below are the full patch notes, courtesy of official Monster Hunter website:
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: How To Answer All Quiz Questions

As you progress in Monster Hunter World 2, you’ll find one type of quest you can’t beat with Monsties. In certain areas, you’ll encounter Felynes that give you quiz questions. Each quest gives you a big reward, and the final set of quiz questions are pretty hard. Don’t feel bad if you don’t know the answers, because we’ve gone through all the quests and collected all the answers in one place. Check below for all the answers from beginning to end.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Guide: How to Fix Multiplayer Corrupted Data

The RPG title Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin has become one of this month’s Steam best-sellers and has topped the Japanese Switch chart since its launch on July 9. However, there is one issue currently plaguing people’s enjoyment of Monster Hunter Stories 2‘s successful debut, which is the Corrupted Data error. This message will pop up randomly when you’re trying to host or enter any Multiplayer Quest, blocking your access to the co-op or PVP quests for that particular save file.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Famitsu sales: Monster Hunter Stories 2 debut tops the Japanese charts

It was another busy week in Japanese video game sales last week with the release of two big titles in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and the latest eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021. Famitsu has shared the latest software and hardware sales estimates from Japanese retailers during the week of July 5 to July 11, 2021.
FIFATheSixthAxis

What We Played #507 – NEO: The World Ends With You, Monster Hunter Stories 2 & F1 2021

It’s my birthday, and while there is always an option on crying should I want to, I decided instead to spend time with my family and play some video games instead. Primary amongst those games has been NEO: The World Ends With You and Monster Hunter Stories 2, both of which are filling my world with cel-shaded anime-style wonder. I’m just waiting out Samurai Warriors 5 and the trio will be complete.
Video Gamespocketgamer.biz

Monster Hunter Stories 2 has already hatched over a million sales

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin has accumulated more than one million sales. As confirmed by developer Capcom (via Twitter), the JRPG spinoff title has gone on to achieve this milestone in 11 days after launching globally on July 9th, 2021. Furthermore, Wings of Ruin has surged to the...
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Tetris Beat’ and ‘Monster Hunter Stories+’ Are Coming Sooon to Apple Arcade

Ahead of this week’s new releases and updates, Apple has revealed two new upcoming Apple Arcade games. Capcom’s Monster Hunter Stories just had its sequel release on Nintendo Switch and PC a few weeks ago. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is a fantastic game. It looks like Capcom (and Apple) want to make it easier to get into the spin-off series since Monster Hunter Stories is coming to Apple Arcade as an App Store great in the form of Monster Hunter Stories+. It is worth noting that this Apple Arcade version is the same as the original release that is still available as a premium game on the App Store. If you, like me, were hoping that this would mean controller support and an Apple TV release, that isn’t the case sadly. Sign up to be notified of Monster Hunter Stories+‘s Apple Arcade release here. As always, the release date in the App Store info (that isn’t always the final date) mentions an August 6th release date for Monster Hunter Stories+.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 was the 5th anniversary celebration the game deserved

2021 is a big year for Pokémon fans. It’s the 25th anniversary of the franchise as a whole, and (somehow) the 5th anniversary of Pokémon Go as the preeminent AR mobile game. Last year, despite… well pretty much everything, Niantic made a whopping $916m in in-app purchases. Remember, this is a game about going outside and interacting with people.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Has Sold Over 1,000,000 Copies Worldwide

Capcom has announced that Monster Hunter Stories 2 has surpassed over 1,000,000 copies sold worldwide! The company shared this via their official Monster Hunter Twitter account, with a celebratory piece accompanying it. The game was released just a few weeks back on July 9th, meaning it sold 1 million copies in just under 2 weeks. This is extremely impressive for a smaller spinoff title of the Monster Hunter series that was only released on the Nintendo Switch and PC. This should be expected, however, especially after seeing the number of copies that Switch exclusive Monster Hunter Rise has sold through.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Capcom acknowledges bugs in Monster Hunter Stories 2 and says they are working on them

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin achieved some great reviews from a number of well known sites, but there are a few bugs and issues that the company has ascertained and will be addressing. The company has outlined them below and says they are working on various fixes which will be addressed in future updates. These issues have been found in both the Nintendo Switch and Steam versions. Here’s what they have discovered:
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Monster Hunter Stories 2 tops 1 million units shipped worldwide

Capcom has announced that its RPG Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin has surpassed 1 million units in worldwide shipments since launching earlier this month. Here’s the announcement tweet from Capcom with a full look at the artwork:. Monster Hunter games are always big sellers in Japan, and Monster...
Video Gameswmleader.com

Apple Arcade’s upcoming additions include ‘Tetris’ and ‘Monster Hunter’ games

Apple Arcade is expanding its game selection, and it once again includes a mix of brand new (if familiar) originals and well-established classics. The all-you-can-play service will “soon” add Tetris Beat, an Arcade original from N3twork that blends Alexei Pajitnov’s line-clearng puzzles with rhythm game elements. The more you keep to the rhythm, the larger your combos get. The soundtrack includes well-known names like Alison Wonderland and Hannah Diamond, among others, so you might enjoy it just for the music.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 PC-Switch Cross-Save “Exists” With a Catch

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin was released simultaneously to PC and Nintendo Switch on July 9. However, much to the series fans’ annoyance, unfortunately, Monster Hunter Stories 2 does not support cross-play or even cross-save features. Well, for the cross-save problem, there is no “official support” so far anyway.
Video GamesGotGame

Review | Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

The Monster Hunter series has seen several amazing entries over the past few years. Back in 2018, Monster Hunter: World brought the series into the spotlight with modernized graphics and an improved story. Though with its deep customization and many complicated features, some people still found it difficult to break into the series. With the release of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, there’s now an easy point of entry into the franchise. Monster Hunter Stories 2 gives a different spin on the formula while keeping the same magic that makes the series feel so great.

Comments / 0

Community Policy